Reinier De Ridder Denies Robert Whittaker’s Serious Allegations Ahead of UFC: Vancouver

Reinier De Ridder is no stranger to tough fights, but few have sparked as much debate as his razor-thin victory against Robert Whittaker in Abu Dhabi. The July fight left fans divided, not over the outcome, but over an incident in Round 3 in which de Ridder grabbed Whittaker’s gloves. That brief exchange became the focal point of post-fight talks, overshadowing what was otherwise an impressive show of talent and resilience by both men. Heading into his next main event at UFC Vancouver versus Brendan Allen, de Ridder has finally addressed the controversy.

The middleweight contender enters the Octagon with the pressure of not only his upcoming fight but also the lingering whispers about his last one. For weeks, fans and fighters alike questioned whether the glove grab had an impact on the fight’s outcome, and Whittaker himself expressed his dissatisfaction in post-fight interviews.

“I am not to blame” — Reinier De Ridder snubs accusations by “not remembering” moment

Speaking with SHAK MMA, de Ridder was candid, if not slightly dismissive, about the claims. “I don’t remember anything of this, so I am not to blame,” he said with a shrug. He went on to describe how the fight played out from his perspective, saying, “He did very good in that moment. I think I got a little overzealous. I hurt him. I felt like he was fading at the end of the second. Then the third round came out, I hurt him again, and I was like, I’m gonna put this M———-r away.”

It was a telling moment from ‘RDR,’ who described the situation as less of an intentional foul and more of a chaotic blur in a high-stakes fight. However, Reinier De Ridder’s version stands in stark contrast to Robert Whittaker‘s recollection of that very moment. The Australian veteran told FOX Sports Australia that he “couldn’t punch him” due to the glove grabs.

He added, “I even looked at the ref at one stage. There was a certain time I really felt the glove grabs being a bit of a problem.” For the New Zealander, it was about principle, like a fighter grabbing the cage to survive a takedown. He still praised Reinier De Ridder for his constant pressure and saw the bout as a test of tactical execution and endurance.

Now, as the controversy begins to fade, de Ridder’s attention shifts to proving himself beyond the noise. His upcoming fight with Allen is more than just another headliner; it’s an opportunity to show the MMA world why he belongs among the elite. A victory in Vancouver would not only reinforce his position as a top contender, but it would also help to dispel any doubts that have lingered since Abu Dhabi.

For Reinier de Ridder, the best way to silence critics is to walk into the cage and let his fighting speak for itself. But before he gets the chance to make that happen, the 35-year-old is making sure that he wins the war of words and the mind games that begin ahead of an upcoming fight, as he took aim at ‘sloppy’ Brendan Allen ahead of their much-awaited bout.

Reinier De Ridder goes off on Brendan Allen ahead of UFC Vancouver

After months of defending his name following the Robert Whittaker fight, Reinier de Ridder has turned his attention to Brendan Allen, and he is not holding back. The Dutchman is confident and composed, and he believes UFC Vancouver is his opportunity to prove a point. More than just another headliner, this is about exposing Allen’s flaws and proving his place among the elite.

When speaking with MMA Fighting, ‘The Dutch Knight’ was candid in his breakdown. “His grappling is good but a bit sloppy at times,” he said in the interview. “He falls off the back very frequently… he has decent submissions, decent takedowns, and decent takedown defense, but not too great.” But what stood out the most was his assessment of Allen’s fuel tank.

“He kind of fades in the later rounds,” de Ridder explained. “He starts very sharp and very good in the first round… but something changes, and he’s not the same guy.” That confidence sets the tone for what de Ridder wants to be a statement victory. His aim is to drag Allen into deep waters, seize control, and finish him in order to silence any remaining critics.

“That’s the goal,” he stated. “If I can do that, I think it’s very clear who the top contender is.” For de Ridder, Vancouver is more than just another fight; it’s a chance to take back the narrative and show everyone why his name still matters in the middleweight division.