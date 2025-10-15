Who Defeated Reinier De Ridder? Deep Dive Into UFC Star’s Losses and MMA Record

If we talk about underrated fighters, or those who enjoy less press than other stars, there is no doubt that there is one figure in particular that quickly comes to mind: Reinier de Ridder. The Dutch submission specialist has fought across the world, collecting titles, belts, and the respect of an entire generation of MMA fans. Now, the former ONE Championship double champion finds himself climbing the UFC ranks, where he continues to prove that skill still conquers strength.

At 35 years old, De Ridder’s last victory over Robert Whittaker at UFC on ABC 9 turned heads, but his journey hasn’t been without setbacks. With his next fight against Brendan Allen at UFC Vancouver on October 18, let’s revisit the rare moments when ‘The Dutch Knight’ tasted defeat, and what those moments revealed about his evolution!

What Is Reinier de Ridder’s Professional MMA Record So Far?

Before joining the UFC, Reinier de Ridder had already conquered two divisions under the ONE Championship banner, a feat achieved by few. As of now, his professional record stands at 21 wins, 2 losses, and 0 draws.

Born on September 7, 1990, in Tilburg, Netherlands, De Ridder began martial arts at the age of five. His early years were spent mastering judo before moving into Brazilian jiu-jitsu, where he earned a black belt and developed the submission skills that would later define his career. He made his amateur MMA debut in 2013 and stepped into the professional ranks later that year, winning his first seven bouts, all via stoppage!

His success even earned him a rare nickname: “The Dutch Knight,” for his calm, methodical, and almost noble approach to fighting. But every knight faces a fall.

Which Fighters Have Handed Him Losses and Under What Circumstances?

Reinier de Ridder’s undefeated aura met its first crack in December 2022, at ONE on Prime Video 5. His opponent? Anatoly Malykhin, a Russian powerhouse with dynamite in both hands.

Malykhin wasted no time. From the opening bell, he stalked De Ridder, forcing him to retreat with body shots and looping hooks. At 4:35 of the first round, a thunderous right hand sent De Ridder crashing to the mat. Malykhin followed with hammerfists until the referee stepped in. It was De Ridder’s first professional loss, a first-round knockout that ended his 17-fight win streak.

Unfortunately, the rematch wasn’t any kinder. In March 2024, the two met again at ONE 166. This time, Malykhin, already holding titles in multiple divisions, imposed his power over three brutal rounds. De Ridder tried to drag him into deep waters with grappling exchanges, but Malykhin’s striking, body shots, and takedown defense were simply too much.

By the end of the third round, De Ridder’s face was battered, his left eye nearly shut. After a final ground-and-pound flurry, referee Herb Dean stopped the fight. Malykhin had done it again, handing De Ridder his second career loss and cementing himself as the only man to ever defeat the Dutchman as the Russian became the first ever 3-weight champion in a major promotion in the sport’s history.

How Has Reinier de Ridder’s Career Progressed Through ONE Championship to UFC?

As a teenager, De Ridder won numerous medals in regional tournaments and made his professional MMA debut in 2013 at just 22 years old (at light heavyweight). By 2019, his talent had already been heard in several places, and it was ONE that decided to bet on him. It didn’t go wrong: de Ridder debuted against Fan Rong in January of that year and managed to submit him in just the first round.

He continued his dominance inside the cage, which would lead him to have the chance to fight for the middleweight belt against Aung La Nsang. De Ridder would manage to overcome him to win the middleweight belt. And if that wasn’t enough, he also won the light heavyweight title against the same opponent.

This dominance allowed the Dutchman to go on a 17-fight win streak that led him to become a one-time ONE Middleweight World Champion, one-time ONE Light Heavyweight World Champion, one-time HIT Middleweight Champion, and the 360 Middleweight Champion. In addition to this, he also had multiple successful title defenses.

After parting ways with ONE Championship, De Ridder sought new challenges, and the UFC answered the call. De Ridder made his UFC debut against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 247. He won via a third-round arm-triangle choke, introducing himself to the UFC fanbase in vintage submission style

From there, his rise was meteoric as he quickly ran through Kevin Holland, Bo Nickal, and Robert Whittaker, securing a 4-fight win streak under the UFC’s banner. Now, as UFC Vancouver approaches, De Ridder looks to continue his redemption arc against Brendan Allen, stepping in after Anthony Hernandez withdrew due to injury. For a man who’s been to the top, fallen twice, and climbed back even higher, this fight is more than another step; it’s a chance to make another statement!