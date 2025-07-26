Reinier De Ridder Makes Fans Cry Robbery as Khamzat Chimaev Record Matched at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC Abu Dhabi’s first event of the year is officially in the books, capped off by a high-stakes middleweight main event between Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder. After an electric co-main event, the spotlight shifted to the Octagon under the dazzling lights of the Etihad Arena. ‘The Reaper’ entered with one clear mission—redemption for his controversial submission loss to Khamzat Chimaev last year, which also unfolded in Abu Dhabi.

Right from the start, Robert Whittaker burst onto the scene, eager to prove himself and make a bold statement. The opening two rounds were incredibly tight, with each fighter probably snagging one of them. As the fight progressed into the third round, you could really see the fatigue starting to set in. The Aussie came out strong, looking to maintain that early momentum, but Reinier de Ridder showcased his calm demeanor and strategic thinking, responding with pinpoint counters. Even with ‘The Reaper’ applying relentless pressure, ‘RDR’ stood strong, absorbing the hits and fighting back with determination.

The ground-and-pound exchanges grew more intense as both fighters dug deep. By the final horn, it was anyone’s fight. The judges delivered a split decision: 48-47, 48-47, and 47-48 in favor of Reinier de Ridder. The victory marked Reiner de Ridder’s fourth straight UFC win in just eight months, solidifying his undefeated run in the middleweight division—and even outpacing the hype behind title contender Khamzat Chimaev. Still, the result sparked backlash among fans. Reddit lit up with debate, with many calling the decision a robbery.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago April 9, 2022, Jacksonville, Florida, JACKSONVILLE, FL, United States: JACKSONVILLE, FL – April 9: R-L Khamzat Chimaev punches Gilbert Burns in their welterweight bout at Vystar Memorial Arena for UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean event on April 9, 2022 in Jacksonville, Florida, United States. Jacksonville, Florida United States – ZUMAp175 20220409_zsa_p175_221 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

AD

The UFC Abu Dhabi middleweight clash may well prove to be a pivotal moment in the division’s landscape. Despite only having four UFC fights under his belt, Reinier de Ridder has already overtaken Khamzat Chimaev’s win streak—surpassing prominent names like Anthony Hernandez, Caio Borralho, and even current champion Dricus Du Plessis, whose win streak stands at nine. Chimaev and Du Plessis will contest for the title next month, and that will clarify the division’s future.

But despite Reinier de Ridder cementing his place among the top contenders, fans continue to cry “robbery” over the outcome.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Controversy erupts as fans debate outcome of Whittaker vs de Ridder at UFC Abu Dhabi

At 34 years old, Robert Whittaker remains a beloved figure in MMA. But with a 2-2 record in his last four outings, the Australian veteran is facing a stark reality—his storied career might be entering its final chapter. The Aussie has already expressed his desire to make one last run at UFC gold before retiring for good. While he hasn’t officially signaled the end, he’s openly acknowledged it could be approaching, admitting, “I feel like I am right at the point where I can see the end is near.”

His latest setback is a controversial loss to Reinier de Ridder that has only intensified debate. Drawing on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s philosophy that a fighter only truly peaks once, fans are now questioning whether Robert Whittaker’s window is closing. Many were quick to cry robbery over the decision. One fan wrote, “This should have been a draw. But UFC would rather give it to the guy with hype,” while another argued, “I thought 1,3,4 Whittake.”

Reinier de Ridder, meanwhile, boasts an impressive resume. A former two-division champion in ONE Championship and a titleholder in Bellator, the Dutchman has only two professional losses—both against ONE’s Anatoly Malykhin. Still, despite his decorated background, the verdict left some fans scratching their heads. One remarked, “I don’t think it was a ROBBERY, it was pretty close, but I definitely scored it for Whittaker. RDR only clearly won 1 round.” Another chimed in, “Should’ve been a draw.” Others echoed the sentiment: “I thought it was pretty close with a slight edge to Rob. I wouldn’t call it a robbery though.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Claims of judging bias aren’t new to UFC events in Saudi Arabia. Fans and analysts have long criticized decisions as favoring promoted or regional favorites. One viewer labeled the result “debatable,” while others described it as a “50/50 fight.” Some even shared, “I scored it for Whittaker but definitely close,” and, “close fight.” Regardless of the backlash, Reinier de Ridder emerges with a hard-fought split decision win. Currently ranked No. 13 in the division, he’s now positioned to make a push toward title contention.

Stay tuned for further updates.