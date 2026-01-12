Reinier de Ridder Reignites Khamzat Chimaev vs. Alex Pereira Talks With Unexpected Prediction

Khamzat Chimaev is seeking larger battles. The fighter ranked number one in the middleweight division has not yet defended a championship title, but he is already talking about a switch to light heavyweight. The majority of experts consider him to be too small for that transition, except for one.

Reinier de Ridder has the opposite view. The ex-champion in two weight categories thinks that Chimaev would do very well at 205 lbs. The main point of his argument is wrestling. De Ridder’s forecast has sparked the discussion about a possible fight between Chimaev and Alex Pereira.

Reinier de Ridder backs Khamzat Chimaev for light heavyweight jump

When asked how Chimaev would fare at light heavyweight, Reinier de Ridder dismissed all concerns about his size. “That’s another one. We kind of dismissed that right away. ‘He’s too small for light heavyweight, and he’s gonna get knocked out right away,’ I don’t think so. I think he would do very well at light heavyweight; his wrestling is in a division that is very low on great wrestling. He would do very well there as well.”

In case Chimaev goes to 205 pounds after defending his title, a fight with Pereira would be unavoidable. Alex Pereira took revenge on his loss by winning the fight against Magomed Ankalaev in the much-anticipated rematch. The first fight between the two had gone to Ankalaev, thus making Pereira’s redemption all the more precious.

Chimaev has just taken the middleweight title by winning against Dricus du Plessis. The wrestling versus striking matchup would not only give the fans a dream fight but also bring together two of the most dangerous competitors in the sport.

Khamzat Chimaev’s light heavyweight ambitions may seem premature to some critics. But de Ridder’s analysis highlights a real opportunity in the division’s wrestling gap. Whether Chimaev defends his middleweight title first or jumps straight to 205 remains uncertain. But a potential showdown with Pereira has the MMA world buzzing.

Jon Jones adds to the Chimaev hype

Khamzat Chimaev’s upsizing is supported not only by Reinier de Ridder, the seasoned fighter, but also by UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones. The latter even goes further by making a bold statement that Chimaev could defeat any fighter in the UFC regardless of their weight class. De Ridder has specifically supported Chimaev in the light heavyweight category, but Jones didn’t stop there.

Bones expressed his opinion without any reservations when asked about Chimaev’s possible positions in the divisions of the UFC. His estimation of the undefeated contender was far from the usual fighter’s praise.

“[Khamzat is] one of the top fighters on the planet, the toughest fighter on the planet.”

The heavyweight king pointed out that Chimaev’s skills are so rare that he could even be the top fighter at any weight class. Jones’ assessment of Chimaev’s ability comes from his experience of conquering several divisions. The 37-year-old champion was the king of the light heavyweight division for years, and then he became the heavyweight titleholder.

His wrestling-heavy background is similar to that of Chimaev, making his judgment very reliable. There are very few fighters who possess both the physical traits and the technical adaptability that allow them to move between weight classes without any problem. Chimaev has, however, already shown his capability in welterweight and middleweight without any issues.

The former light heavyweight champion’s endorsement is a confirmation of what many MMA insiders are already thinking about Chimaev. The undefeated fighter is still on his way to being recognized as one of the most complete athletes in the sport. It is still uncertain whether Chimaev will eventually venture into the heavyweight division. However, for the time being, he is clearly among the UFC’s elite fighters with Bones’ stamp of approval.