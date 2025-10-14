Reinier De Ridder Targets Khamzat Chimaev Before His Ramadan Break With UFC Vancouver Win Plan

Before the UFC touches down in Abu Dhabi’s ‘Desert Pearl’ for the UFC 321 pay-per-view blockbuster, the promotion will make its seventh visit to Vancouver on October 18. Dana White and Co. have not returned to the ‘Rain City’ since 2023, raising the stakes for this highly anticipated event. The card presents a significant opportunity for No. 5 middleweight contender Reinier de Ridder to move closer to a title shot. However, the Dutch star must first navigate Brendan Allen’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu inside the Rogers Arena.

With the fight against Allen less than four days away, however, de Ridder remains focused on reigning middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev, who captured the division crown from Dricus du Plessis in August. Since that day, ‘Borz’ has faced pressure from top-ranked contenders such as Nassourdine Imavov and Sean Strickland, including de Ridder himself in the mix. According to de Ridder’s blueprint, he sees himself next in line for a title shot. But is the path really that straightforward?

Reinier de Ridder aims to dethrone Khamzat Chimaev before Ramadan

“Khamzat said he is gonna fight next year (2026),” confirmed Reinier de Ridder’s manager. Rumors had initially suggested that the Dutch star might face Chimaev in October; however, the reigning champion opted for a long break. This opened the door for rank 9 Brendan Allen to step in against de Ridder after Anthony Hernandez withdrew. A move many saw as unfair to de Ridder, who currently holds the No. 5 spot in the middleweight division. Despite the sudden change, de Ridder remained unfazed. “No, it’s a ‘give me somebody new,’” the Dutch star told MMA Fighting SBN.

Speaking about his strategy, Reinier de Ridder emphasized that he expects to defeat the American contender, a win that would secure his spot as the No. 1 contender and set up a highly anticipated showdown with Khamzat Chimaev. Discussing his immediate plans, RDR said, “because February is going to be Ramadan, right? So most likely Khamzat would like to fight somewhere in January or early February. So I thought it’d be smart to fight now, then take a bit of a break and start preparing for Khamzat after this fight.”

Former two-division ONE Champion Reinier de Ridder has made an explosive entry into the UFC. The Dutch star debuted last November after concluding his reign in ONE Championship, and in less than a year, he has already fought four times. Notably, his upcoming fifth bout underscores an impressive pace for a 35-year-old athlete, earning recognition even from Khamzat Chimaev.

Back in August, in a candid interview, ‘RDR’ issued a challenge to ‘Borz’ for UFC 321, saying, “send the contract.” In response, Khamzat Chimaev’s camp sent a message to de Ridder: “I’m gonna make you look like a white belt, habibi.” This weekend, de Ridder faces another opponent, yet the Dutch king remains confident he could pose a “big problem” for Chimaev. But how?

‘RDR’ explains what makes him a serious threat to Chimaev

Reinier de Ridder considers himself the frontrunner for the next title shot. The Dutch fighter made his leap to the world’s premier mixed martial arts stage last year after parting ways with his Asia-based promotion. De Ridder explained that he simply wanted to fight, as his former organization was not offering him meaningful opportunities and kept him waiting for months. Since joining the UFC, de Ridder has already defeated four opponents, with the last three—Robert Whittaker, Bo Nickal, and Kevin Holland—ranked among the division’s elite.

While some critics have labeled him an outsider with less experience than established UFC fighters, Reinier de Ridder has silenced those doubts. Currently 4-0 in the middleweight division, he was also in attendance at UFC 319 in August, watching Khamzat Chimaev dismantle former champion Dricus du Plessis.

Looking ahead to a potential showdown with ‘Borz’, de Ridder told Submission Radio, “I believe I am a very big challenge for him. I’m interested to see what happens in the fight, of course. If I get taken down, perfect; if I take him down, perfect. If we are still standing, also great. I think I have a good chance of doing well in this fight. And, I’m really hopeful we can get it done.”

As the leading contender for the next title shot, Reinier de Ridder now faces the ultimate question: can he end Khamzat Chimaev’s undefeated streak in MMA before Ramadan? Share your prediction below.