Reinier De Ridder Thrilled to Keep Khamzat Chimaev’s Attention Despite UFC Vancouver Loss

UFC Vancouver turned into a tough night for Reinier de Ridder after he chose not to leave the stool for the fourth round. As a result, Brendan Allen secured a clean corner stoppage and boosted his chances of fighting for the title next. After ‘RDR’ lost in such an unexpected manner, reactions started pouring in everywhere. Most of them were backlash toward the Dutchman, calling him out for giving up the fight. And among those reactions, Khamzat Chimaev was also there.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Right after De Ridder lost, Borz quickly posted on X saying, “This bulls guy give up,” claiming De Ridder quit before the final horn. Surprisingly, the Dutchman fired back, telling the reigning middleweight champ to “shut up” while listing Khamzat Chimaev’s withdrawn fights. With that exchange, fans felt strange that ‘RDR’ decided to reply on social media right after a loss. Later, it turned out Borz wasn’t even interacting with the real De Ridder but with a troll account pretending to be him. Having come to know about that comedic situation, De Ridder won’t stop laughing about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reinier de Ridder opens up about Khamzat Chimaev dealing with his fake account

In a Home of Fight interview, the Dutchman said, “I don’t know, there’s this Twitter account (now X) trying to be me. So, I think he still thinks that’s me, so he might be a little bit confused on that end. But, yeah, it is what it is. We’ll see.”

Well, RDR might have found it a little comedic that a fake social media account was drawing savage responses in his place. But it also needs to be recognized that while he dealt with the loss, that fake X account kept the rivalry between him and Chimaev alive. Still, the former ONE Champ titleholder had to admit that sometimes the account went much darker with its humor than he liked, especially when it started going after his manager, Ali Abdelaziz.

RDR said, “I reported it a couple of times before. But now I think they finally took it down. It was pretty funny; it had some quality content. It said stuff about Ali as well. It got pretty dark and bad at times. Nah, everybody knew it wasn’t me, except for Khamzat.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stating that, Reinier de Ridder understood that since the talk around his rivalry with Khamzat Chimaev kept floating because of a fake social media exchange, he didn’t waste time making a callout to the reigning middleweight champ. He made it clear! He’s not done yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The Dutchman tells Khamzat Chimaev to be patient

“In training camp, looking back, I was just pushing myself way too far. Basically, the entire camp, I felt slow, rundown, and tired after every session and during every session.” Reinier de Ridder wrote those words as his immediate reaction after a crushing loss to Brendan Allen in the UFC Vancouver main event. To be honest, RDR stood very close to a title shot, possibly jumping over Nassourdine Imavov in the process. But now, things look a little more difficult.

Since RDR lost to All-In in such a disappointing manner, it feels clear that the UFC will try to match him against contenders like Jared Cannonier or Gregory Rodrigues next. So, there are still solid options ahead, but it seems like he must win at least two fights against top contenders before challenging Khamzat Chimaev again.

ADVERTISEMENT

With that in mind, Reinier de Ridder sounded completely sure of himself, insisting that he would face Borz someday. During the Home of Fight interview, the host asked if the 35-year-old had a message for the reigning champ. RDR replied, “If I’m the Twitter guy, I’m gonna say f— you. Be patient, keep that title, then I’m coming for it soon.”

That was definitely a blunt and concise response from RDR toward Chimaev, showing a bit of personality as well. With several possible paths ahead, which route do you believe fits De Ridder the best? Let us know in the comments section below.