“Relentlessly Dumb As F—K”: Justin Gaethje Blasts Sean Strickland Amid UFC White House Ban

Justin Gaethje has never been one to stay quiet during an argument, and this time Sean Strickland ended up catching a stray while the UFC White House controversy continues to grow.

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The former BMF champion got into a heated debate on social media when a fan suggested that all American fighters competing in UFC Freedom 250 should boycott the event. The fan specifically targeted the headliner Gaethje and co-headliner Alex Pereira, calling for fighters to protest the historic White House card.

“EVERY American fighter going to this fight—in the octagon or not—should boycott the White House fights. @Justin_Gaethje @AlexPereiraUFC,” he wrote.

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However, ‘The Highlight’ wasn’t interested in the idea.

“Stfu loser. Keep my name out of your mouth,” Justin Gaethje responded.

Justin Gaethje says Sean Strickland is "dumb as f*ck" 😬🗣️ Fan: "Every American fighter should boycott the White House fights."🗣️ Gaethje: "Stfu loser. Keep my name out of your mouth."🗣️ Fan: "I was rooting for you but I didn't realize you were a MAGA r*tard."🗣️ Gaethje:… pic.twitter.com/hPe9RIVQ9B— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 4, 2026

When the fan accused him of being a “MAGA r—–,” Justin Gaethje doubled down and unexpectedly brought Sean Strickland into the conversation.

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“I’m American b—-,” he wrote. “I don’t need or want a cowards support. You and Sean are relentlessly dumb as f—.”

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The comment drew instant attention because Sean Strickland has been one of the most vocal critics of the White House event in recent months. While Justin Gaethje prepares to headline UFC Freedom 250 against Ilia Topuria in one of his biggest fights yet, ‘Tarzan’ will have to watch from home.

The reigning middleweight champion claims that despite being one of the UFC’s current titleholders, he has effectively been banned from attending the June 14 event.

Sean Strickland recently claimed that his request for tickets was denied and suggested his outspoken criticism of both the event and political issues surrounding it played a role in the decision.

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“The only male American champion banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by (Benjamin Netanyahu),” Strickland wrote on social media while discussing the situation. “That’s not public opinion; it’s a fact.”

Over the last few weeks, Sean Strickland has repeatedly criticized the White House card and taken aim at politicians who could potentially attend. He later claimed that comments about Israel and Jeffrey Epstein were the real reasons he was no longer welcome at the event.

But despite the promotion no longer wanting him in the event, ‘Tarzan’ has no plans to stand down. In fact, he plans to crash the show instead.

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Sean Strickland to lead protest in Washington, DC

If being refused access was meant to keep Sean Strickland away from UFC Freedom 250, it appears to have had the opposite effect. Rather than passively accepting the situation, the middleweight champion has been making plans to fly to Washington regardless. And, he says, he intends to make sure people know he’s there.

‘Tarzan’ revealed that he has already purchased a plane ticket for the trip despite allegedly being told he wouldn’t be allowed inside the event.

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“I’m not surprised when I got the call,” he said in a video uploaded on his social media. “I got the call. I got the call. The UFC higher-ups called me, you know, big names. They said, ‘Sean, I gotta apologize, but you’re not Israeli enough to go to UFC 250 Israel edition.

“The White House didn’t clear you.’ And I’m not really surprised, you know.”

While sarcastically pretending to apologize for some of his previous comments on Donald Trump, Sean Strickland made it clear that he had no plans to change his mind. Instead, he claims he’ll show up outside the White House with his championship belt and bullhorn.

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“Apparently, I’m not American enough to go to Freedom 250,” he continued. “So yes, I already bought my plane ticket. We’re f—— going. I’m gonna bring the boat. I’m gonna get a big f—— bullhorn and we’re gonna ride up to the gates.

“And you guys want to be there? Let’s f—— go. And that’s not in a threatening way. We’re gonna do a peaceful protest outside with a bullhorn. FBI, don’t come to my house. Very, very peaceful.”

Whether he actually follows through remains to be seen, especially considering the tight security surrounding the White House event. But if there’s one thing Sean Strickland has constantly shown throughout his career, it’s that being told “no” usually motivates him even more.

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So, while Dana White and the UFC prepare for one of the most anticipated events in company history, one of their most outspoken champions may stage his own spectacle right outside the gates.