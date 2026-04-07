Remembering UFC 12: The Craziest UFC Event Ever Featuring Joe Rogan’s Debut

What’s the craziest UFC event of all time? Every fan has a different answer. But if we’re talking about pure chaos, UFC 12 from the early days is hard to beat. Old-school fans usually remember it as Joe Rogan’s debut in the UFC. But it was also a night that started as a total disaster but ended up being a banger.

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From relocating the entire event to a new state to fighters like Mark Coleman and Vitor Belfort making history, it was easily one of the wildest nights in MMA. Let’s look back at exactly what happened.

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UFC 12’s horrible logistical issues

The UFC originally wanted to host UFC 12 in Niagara Falls, New York, hoping to put on a massive show for the fans. At first, the local commission had authorized the event, and it looked like the promotion would draw plenty of attention. But just before the show, the commission began interfering with the rules, which became overbearing for the UFC.

The commission demanded that the UFC ban fighters from using chokes, such as the rear-naked choke, if they wanted the event to take place, and also required fighters to wear protective gear during the bouts. Most likely, these demands stemmed from the fact that New York hadn’t legally sanctioned proper MMA events at that time. After hearing all of this, the UFC was far from happy, and instead of making adjustments, they decided to move the entire event to Alabama, where MMA was legal.

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That was definitely a smart decision, but not one without challenges. With less than 29 hours until showtime, the UFC’s old owners, Semaphore Entertainment Group (SEG), chartered a Boeing plane to fly out fighters and staff to Alabama, according to a report from Sherdog.

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When they landed in Alabama, it was 3:45 a.m., and naturally, everyone was jet-lagged. Furthermore, Sherdog reporter Marcelo Alonso noted that Dan Severn, who was set to fight Mark Coleman for the heavyweight title, was dozing in a corner. But despite the exhaustion, the staff showed remarkable professionalism, managing to make all the arrangements in just 14 hours.

As a result, the event was ready for the Alabama crowd, and the night turned out to be one of the most historic the promotion has ever seen.

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The event crowned the promotion’s first heavyweight champ

Currently, the UFC’s heavyweight division earns its reputation as “the baddest division” by featuring the biggest and strongest fighters. But as we enjoy its evolution, UFC 12 stands as the event where it all began.

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Unlike today’s structure, where two fighters compete with matchmaker approval, the UFC under SEG followed a very different format. UFC 12 used a tournament-style setup that placed fighters over 200 lbs in the heavyweight bracket and grouped anyone below that limit into the lightweight division. For comparison, today’s lightweight division sits at 155 lbs, a 45-pound difference.

While there were some standout lightweights like Jerry Bohlander, most fans were eager to see the heavyweight matchups unfold. At that point, Vitor Belfort was an emerging name from Brazil and was set to make his debut in the 200 lbs UFC division, drawing plenty of attention. Meanwhile, all eyes were also on the clash between Mark Coleman and Dan Severn, which was set to crown the first-ever UFC heavyweight champion.

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After all the chaos, the tournament finally got underway. In the lightweight finals, Jerry Bohlander defeated Nick Sanzo. Then, in the heavyweight bracket, Belfort looked like a phenom, knocking out Tra Telligman and Scott Ferrozzo back to back.

Following the Brazilian’s breakout performance, legends Mark Coleman and Dan Severn took center stage, with fans expecting a war. However, the excitement was short-lived, as Coleman submitted Severn at 2:57 of the very first round to become the inaugural UFC heavyweight champion.

Imago Mark Coleman (USA) during the fighter weigh in s for the Ultimate Fighting Championship 109 event at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on February 5, 2010. – ZUMAcp4

UFC 12 ultimately delivered despite all the odds. And alongside fighters like Vitor Belfort and Mark Coleman, another important UFC personality made his first appearance that night. It was none other than Joe Rogan.

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Joe Rogan makes his first appearance at UFC 12

After spending nearly three decades with the UFC, Joe Rogan has become a celebrated figure among MMA fans. If the color commentator’s voice is missing from the booth during an event, it feels like something is missing. However, Rogan’s journey to becoming that important figure started right here.

At UFC 12, a 29-year-old Rogan, with a full head of hair, appeared on the broadcast following Bruce Beck’s cue. And his first words? An introduction that has since become a part of UFC history.

“Thanks, Bruce,” Rogan said during the broadcast. “I’m back here right now backstage. I’ll be interviewing the fighters as they come out of the Octagon. I’ll also be previewing the final fights in each weight division. I’ll be talking to the fighters, and we’ll find out who’s injured, who’s going to be able to continue, and who will be ready if we need an alternate.”

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After his debut at UFC 12, Rogan worked the next 12 events for free. This included his initial color commentary run in 1997. Today, he understandably earns a significant amount of money for his role at UFC events. That said, what do you think about the chaos surrounding UFC 12?