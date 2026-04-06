Renato Moicano Becomes Top Earner as UFC Vegas 115 Compliance Pay Revealed

At UFC Vegas 115, Renato “Money” Moicano not only secured the win but also earned a substantial compliance pay bonus. Inside the UFC Apex, Dana White and Co. delivered another thrilling installment of the Vegas event, with 13 fights keeping fans engaged throughout the night. What stood out the most, however, were the eight finishes across the card, including flashy knockouts and standout performances.

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Although several fighters stood out, headliner and former title challenger Renato Moicano still earned the most, mainly thanks to his extensive fight experience under the UFC banner, as reflected in compliance pay reports.

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MMA Junkie reports that the No. 10-ranked lightweight star Moicano earned $16,000 in compliance pay, while his opponent, Chris Duncan, whom he submitted in the second round, received $6,000. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, Virna Jandiroba earned $11,000 for her hard-fought decision victory, with her opponent Tabatha Ricci also taking home $11,000.

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So why did Moicano earn such a high payout? The answer lies in UFC’s compliance pay structure. Through its official partner Venum, the UFC rewards fighters for completing promotional work, including media appearances and other brand activities.

UFC distributes compliance payouts based on a fighter’s experience and tenure. For instance, the promotion typically pays fighters with only 1–3 UFC bouts around $4,000. In contrast, Renato Moicano, who has competed in 16–20 fights under the UFC banner, received $16,000 in compliance pay.

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In addition to experience-based payouts, UFC also gives fighters a percentage of royalties, usually between 2–3 percent of any promotional merchandise sold featuring their name, according to UFC officials.

Here’s how UFC Vegas 115 compliance payouts broke down:

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Abdul-Rakhman Yakhyaev: $4,000 def. Brendson Ribeiro: $6,000

Ethan Ewing: $4,000 def. Rafael Estevam: $4,500

Tommy McMillen: $4,000 def. Manolo Zecchini: $4,000

Jose Delano: $4,000 def. Robert Ruchala: $4,000

Thomas Petersen: $6,000 def. Guilherme Pat: $4,000

Alessandro Costa: $6,000 def. Stewart Nicoll: $4,000

Darrius Flowers: $4,500 def. Lando Vannata: $11,000

Alice Pereira: $4,000 def. Hailey Cowan: $4,000

Tresean Gore: $6,000 def. Azamat Bekoev: $4,500

Dione Barbosa: $4,500 def. Melissa Gatto: $6,000

Kai Kamaka III: $4,500 def. Dakota Hope: $4,000

Overall, UFC Vegas 115 distributed $151,500 in compliance payouts. Still, that total falls short compared to other events. For example, last week, UFC Fight Night 271: Adesanya vs. Pyfer paid out $239,000 to fighters on the card.

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Interestingly, even though Adesanya headlined as the biggest star, Michael Chiesa still earned $5,000 more than him. However, that event still didn’t rank as the highest of the year in compliance pay. Here’s a closer look.

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Biggest UFC compliance pay payouts of 2026

Back in 2021, Dana White & Co. rolled out their compliance policy for the first time, replacing the old outfitting rules after they signed a multi-year deal with Venum. This policy ensures that UFC fighters earn money whenever they wear their official outfits at the gym, during press conferences, or in public appearances. While it does not give fighters full control over their own sponsorships, like how Quinton Jackson often boasted about his Reebok deal, it still provides some satisfaction.

Since then, UFC has steadily increased compliance pay. In 2026, total payouts have already topped $39 million, showing consistent growth year over year. For instance, fans saw one of the biggest payouts of the year at UFC 324: Gaethje vs. Pimblett, where the promotion paid $269,500 in compliance fees. At the same time, UFC Vegas 114: Emmett vs. Vallejos followed with $238,500, and UFC Seattle last week reached $239,000, keeping pace with the top payouts.

Considering we are only in the fourth month of the year, it will be interesting to see which upcoming fight card might challenge or even break these compliance pay records. Drop your take below.