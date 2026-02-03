Renato Moicano Drags Tracy Cortez Into Personal Shots at Brian Ortega After UFC 326 Pullout

Renato Moicano didn’t just react to Brian Ortega pulling out of UFC 326; he unloaded with a fiery diss track! What was supposed to be Ortega’s long-awaited lightweight debut has instead turned into another chapter of frustration, and Moicano clearly wasn’t interested in being understanding.

The Brazilian went live, venting in a chaotic, profanity-laced rap that quickly spread across social media. And somewhere along the way, the anger veered away from fight talk and into deeply personal territory.

Appearing on a livestream, whose clips are now being shared widely online, Moicano went scorched earth. “Hey Ortega, f—, ran away again,” the Brazilian lightweight began. “This time you were going to see there wouldn’t be anything left for you.”

The insults kept coming as he further rapped in his native tongue, clearly feeling himself, “It wasn’t going to be just the ‘Poat’ who was going to f— you. Ortega would f—, he was gonna get finished, but already didn’t give a chance, the little beta. Already took legal, went to the Poat, make him look dazed. Motherf—, there was nothing left. Then Orteguinha, I was going to beat you up. Chama, Chama, Chama, easy, easy, easy.”

What turned heads wasn’t just the rage, but where Renato Moicano directed it. During the diss track, Moicano referenced Ortega being “dazed” and dragged in language that fans quickly linked back to Ortega’s recent personal life, specifically his former relationship with fellow UFC fighter, Tracy Cortez.

Cortez, who previously dated Ortega, made headlines earlier this year after briefly going public with light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira. That relationship ended almost as quickly as it began, but during that short window, ‘T-City’ became a target for online trolling.

Notably, Ortega handled it with maturity at the time; Moicano, however, chose a different route. By invoking Ortega’s personal situation, even indirectly, Moicano shifted the conversation from competitive frustration to something messier. For a fighter who prides himself on speaking freely about fighter pay, contracts, and the business of MMA, this felt like a departure into raw emotion.

To understand why this hit such a nerve, you also have to look at Brian Ortega’s recent history. He’s had extended layoffs, has only won one fight in his last 5 and even endured dangerous weight-cut complications. For those unaware, his most recent fight against Aljamain Sterling had to be contested at a 153-pound catchweight after Ortega passed out during the cut.

That’s why the move to lightweight at UFC 326 mattered so much. This wasn’t just a new opponent, it was an attempt to protect his health and extend his career.

For Renato Moicano, though, all of that translated into one thing: another missed opportunity. He wanted this fight. He wanted the spotlight, and instead, he’s left shouting into a camera. Yet, there’s already another name ready to step in for ‘T-City,’ and he’s also made a bold call-out aimed straight at the Brazilian!

Renato Moicano offered a ‘bonus guarantee’ as Esteban Ribovics throws in his name for UFC 326

Enter Esteban Ribovics, who’s quietly built momentum in the UFC. He made it clear he’s ready to step in on short notice for UFC 326, and speaking to Hablemos MMA, he framed it as respect first, opportunity second.

According to him, “I respect Moicano a lot. I’ve followed his career for a while now, and I’m aware of his career and accomplishments. I know how strong he is, and that’s why I want to face him.”

Then came the reveal. Ribovics said manager Ali Abdelaziz had already reached out, checking if he was in shape. He was. “I’m ready for a short-notice fight,” he added. “This is an opportunity of a lifetime.”

But ‘El Gringo’ didn’t stop at availability. He went straight at Moicano’s brand, as his nickname is ‘Money,’ and Ribovics sees that as the selling point.

Coming off three straight Fight of the Night performances, each worth a bonus, Ribovics pitched himself as guaranteed chaos. With the UFC doubling bonuses to $100,000 in 2026, the math was simple. “If he likes money as he says,” Ribovics explained, “he knows he’ll have a bonus guaranteed with me. I put on wars and always move forward.”

So why hasn’t Renato Moicano answered the call yet? Ribovics offered his own theory, suggesting the risk might outweigh the reward for a ranked veteran coming off a loss.

He hinted that Moicano could be hesitant to face an unranked fighter who hits hard, keeps coming, and has more layers than fans might expect. Ribovics pointed out that while people know his striking, they haven’t really seen his ground game yet, adding that if Moicano wants to take it there, “we go to the ground.” With bonuses doubled and UFC 326 still needing answers, Esteban Ribovics isn’t just calling Renato Moicano out, he’s daring him to live up to the nickname!