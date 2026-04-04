Renato Moicano Ethnicity and Nationality: Where Is the UFC Star From?

After his scheduled rematch with Brian Ortega at UFC 326 fell through as a result of Ortega injuring himself, Renato Moicano now headlines UFC Fight Night 272/UFC Vegas 115 against Chris Duncan on April 4, 2026. For a fighter tied with Rafael Fiziev for the #10 spot in the lightweight division, it’s a chance to protect momentum in one of the UFC’s most stacked weight classes.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Moicano’s recent run of two losses has slowed down some of his steam, as he was on a 4-fight win streak before it. Still, he’s evolving, speaking his mind, and carving out an identity that goes beyond results. And as fans tune in for the main event, there’s growing curiosity about where he comes from and what shaped him long before the rankings. So let’s break it down.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is Renato Moicano’s ethnicity and nationality?

Renato Moicano is one of several fighters hailing from Brazil, but sometimes people fail to identify him in that way because he speaks English pretty well. He’s Brazilian by nationality. Moicano was born on May 21, 1989, in the federal capital of the country, Brasilia. So, one can assume that he comes from a mixed-race community.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renato Moicano (@renato_moicano_ufc) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Moicano might be associated with a group that comprises Asians, Caucasians, or Africans since the majority of Brasilia’s population is of these ethnicities. We can only estimate because the 36-year-old hasn’t mentioned anything about his ethnic background. While fans know him to be a UFC fighter, they aren’t aware of the sacrifices he’s made to become a UFC star. Let’s take a look at his life growing up.

ADVERTISEMENT

More about Moicano’s background and family

There’s not much known about the identities of Renato Moicano’s parents, but the only thing we know is that his mother’s last name is Alves, and his father’s last name is Carneiro, according to certain sources. You may not believe this, but Moicano was a law student. That’s surprising, isn’t it? The 19-5-1 star ditched “a really good life” to become a professional fighter, even though he had a comfortable upbringing, which isn’t the case for most Brazilian fighters.

“I actually did two years in law school in Brazil,” Renato Moicano told MMA journalist Shakiel Mahjouri. “I was going to college every day, studying and learning, but I was also training to become an MMA fighter. I got to a point where I had to choose, and I put everything aside just to pursue this dream to become an MMA fighter.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His father certainly didn’t like this decision, but he has always supported his son’s endeavors and dreams.

With UFC Vegas 115 now his stage, Renato Moicano has another opportunity to reinforce his place in the lightweight rankings. The Ortega fight falling through could’ve stalled his momentum, but instead, he’s right back in a headliner. So the question becomes simple: can he capitalize?