Renato Moicano Handed Receipts as Carlos Prates vs. Jack Della Maddalena Pick Draws Fan Backlash

Renato Moicano never misses a chance to jump into the hottest topics in the MMA sphere. And when the UFC confirmed Jack Della Maddalena vs. Carlos Prates for Perth on May 2, he didn’t hesitate.

“Carlos Prates vs JDM m— about to get smoked,” Moicano fired back almost instantly on X as news broke of the matchup. And within minutes, fans handed him receipts.

The matchup itself is fascinating. Della Maddalena returns to RAC Arena months after losing his welterweight title to Islam Makhachev by decision at UFC 322. He went five rounds with a pound-for-pound great despite coming up short in the end. He’s 8-1 in the UFC, with a polished boxing style and underrated toughness.

Prates, meanwhile, is 6-1 in the UFC and carries a 100% KO/TKO finish rate inside the promotion. Every win has come by stoppage. He knocked out Leon Edwards in his last outing and has quietly built momentum as the No. 5-ranked welterweight. His rise hasn’t been subtle. It’s been violent.

So when Moicano, a Brazilian lightweight who lost his own title fight to Makhachev via first-round submission, picked Prates, fans didn’t just debate the analysis. They turned the spotlight on him. It’s also worth noting that Moicano has a history of backing Brazilian fighters publicly in most cases; fans remembered that, and they responded.

One fan wrote, “Like you got against islam?” That’s the most direct jab. Renato Moicano stepped in on short notice against Islam Makhachev and got submitted in Round 1. The comment isn’t about Prates or JDM. It’s about credibility. In MMA, recent results follow you.

Another fan countered with “That m— getting smoked would be JDM. Prates by violence!” That speaks to Prates’ finishing rate. Six UFC wins. Six knockouts or TKOs. When someone carries a 100% stoppage rate, fans lean into that aura. And with a name like ‘The Nightmare, ’ it’s no surprise that he inspires those kinds of reactions from the fandom.

A more tactical take came next as this fan pointed out, “for JDM to win I think he has to have a grapple heavy approach. I think prates is too good on the feet for anyone.” That’s an interesting angle. Della Maddalena is known for his boxing, but he survived five rounds with Makhachev, one of the sport’s most dominant grapplers. If he mixes levels and avoids a pure striking war, it changes the dynamic.

Another fan reminded Moicano, “At least JDM survived five rounds against Islam, unlike yourself.” Again, the Makhachev comparison looms large. Della Maddalena lost by decision. Moicano didn’t see Round 2. In a sport built on thin margins, that distinction shapes perception.

Then came the national angle from this fan, “Stop picking Brazilians all the time sh—, you lost to Benny.” That references Moicano’s decision loss to Beneil Dariush at UFC 317 after previously predicting outcomes in favor of other Brazilian fighters.

And maybe that’s the real takeaway here. In MMA, predictions aren’t just about the future. They’re judged through the lens of your past. On May 2, either Renato Moicano looks sharp for calling it, or the receipts will get even louder.