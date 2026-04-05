Renato Moicano Names One Fighter He Wants to Avoid After Paddy Pimblett, Brian Ortega Callouts

In a sport defined by bravado, Renato Moicano’s post-fight interviews are an event in themselves. But after his latest victory, his list of callouts came with a surprising omission. The Brazilian lightweight returned to winning ways at UFC Vegas 115. Headlining the card against Chris Duncan, Moicano delivered a composed and clinical performance, securing a second-round submission via rear-naked choke.

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It was just the statement he needed after two consecutive losses, and it quickly catapulted him back into the lightweight conversation. But, as expected with ‘Money Moicano,’ the real fireworks came after the fight. Sitting with the analysts after UFC Vegas 115, the Brazilian wasted no time calling out multiple names in the division.

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Renato Moicano claimed that there are plenty of “easy money” fights waiting for him, ranging from rising contenders to fan favorites.

“Dan Hooker is f—— easy money,” he said bluntly, doubling down on his confidence against some of the division’s most well-known stars. “Paddy Pimblett‘s f—— easy money, Benoit Saint Denis, f—— easy money.”

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Then came the fighter; he didn’t hesitate to target specifically and in detail—not because he’s easy, but because it’s personal. Moicano focused his attention on Brian Ortega, with whom he has a long history.

After losing to him back in 2017, the two were supposed to meet again at UFC 326, but ‘T-City’ pulled out due to injury, delaying what already felt like unfinished business.

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“But there is one mother f—– that I have bad blood, and his name is Ortega, Brian Ortega,” he said. “He won the first time; you know, I was beating him the first time. He got me, okay, fair enough.

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“It was my first defeat, but now I want revenge. I want to beat his head. I want his head. I want to kill this mother f—–.”

However, in the midst of all that hostility, Renato Moicano made a surprising admission. There is one name in the division he’d rather stay away from, at least for now.

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Renato Moicano wants no bad blood with this fighter despite a massive UFC Vegas 115 win

After calling out names left and right, Renato Moicano suddenly hit pause—not out of fear, but out of respect. When the conversation shifted to compatriot Mauricio Ruffy, the tone changed instantly.

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“I don’t want anything against Mauricio Ruffy,” he said. “You know, because back in the day I thought that I could beat this mother f—–, but now, after what he did against Rafael Fiziev, you saw that?

“This guy is the real deal. I don’t want anything with Mauricio Ruffy.”

That’s a rare moment of restraint from someone who just called out many rivals, such as Paddy Pimblett and Dan Hooker, as “easy money.” And honestly, the reason isn’t hard to see. Mauricio Ruffy’s latest knockout of Rafael Fiziev didn’t just earn him a win; it turned heads across the division.

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The way he handled the striking exchanges, remained patient, and then exploded for a finish, exhibited a level that even ‘Money’ couldn’t ignore. In a division where confidence often borders on arrogance, that kind of acknowledgment stands out.

While Moicano has drawn a line in the sand with Ruffy for now, his callouts of Ortega, Pimblett, and Hooker prove he’s ready to create chaos everywhere else in the lightweight division.