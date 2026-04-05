Renato Moicano Threatens Retirement as He Lashes Out at Fans and Matchmakers at UFC Vegas 115

One of the commentators at UFC Vegas 115 remarked that you never quite know what Renato Moicano will say once he gets hold of a microphone. And that proved true once again. The Brazilian lightweight snapped his two-fight skid with a win over teammate Chris Duncan on Saturday night, but it was his post-fight comments that stole the spotlight.

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Rather than calling out a potential opponent or offering insight into what’s next, the 36-year-old took a surprising turn. He lashed out at fans seemingly without provocation and threatened retirement. In a bizarre rant, he suggested he would retire if not given easy fights against someone in UFC’s top 15 lightweight rankings.

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“F—king the fans,” Moicano told Michael Bisping. “I love you guys, but f—k you all. You better give me somebody that is easy in the rankings, otherwise I’m gonna f—king retire… I’m making a lot of money with YouTube. Follow me on YouTube motherf—ers.”

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Although Moicano’s main bread and butter comes from the UFC, the Brazilian has become somewhat of a sensation on YouTube. He began experimenting with the platform during COVID-19, with podcasts, interviews, and livestreams, initially in Portuguese.

Although he briefly shifted to English-language content, he found more success with Portuguese content for his core Brazilian audience. Today, he has over 284K subscribers on YouTube and is likely bringing in a significant amount of money through it.

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Moicano is coming off two back-to-back losses. He dropped a first-round submission to Islam Makhachev in January last year, when he replaced Arman Tsarukyan at the last moment. He returned to the Octagon in June that same year and lost a unanimous decision to Beneil Dariush.

Building on his YouTube success, Renato Moicano isn’t just thinking about his next fight—he’s thinking much bigger.

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Renato Moicano intends to take over the internet

Moicano’s threat to hang up the gloves at UFC Vegas 115 might not be a mere threat. Why? Well, because he has already made it clear that his long-term ambition is to dominate the digital space once his fighting career ends.

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“Honestly, I want to be much bigger,” Moicano told MMA Fighting before tonight’s fight. “After I retire, I want to take over this space. I want to build a brand and get sponsorships because that’s what really makes money.

Moicano credits his success to authenticity and entertainment more than his star power in the UFC.

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“If there’s no entertainment, it doesn’t work today…,” he explained. “You have to entertain, you have to be funny.”

Unlike many fighters, Moicano avoids focusing solely on training content:

“Man, nobody cares about that… They want to laugh.”

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For Moicano, the blueprint is simple: stay real, stay engaging, and the internet will follow. He might not be Joe Rogan quite yet, but he clearly doesn’t intend to stop anytime soon.