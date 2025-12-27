Report Denies Dana White’s UFC Threatened to Cut Title Contender Over Fight Negotiations

Amid the growing debate about fighter scheduling and internal pressure within the UFC, undefeated featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has apparently found himself at the center of a controversy. After sitting out for the entirety of 2025, the Russian star is reportedly making his way back inside the Octagon against a fellow undefeated contender. Meanwhile, reports claim that Evloev has been caught up in a dispute over the timing of the fight with Dana White and Co., which could conflict with his religious commitments.

The initial report that surfaced on social media had some jarring things to say about the approach of Dana White and the matchmaking team when it came to navigating Movsar Evloev. The Russian happens to have been paired up with Lerone Murphy for a headlining fight at UFC London. To make sure this fight happens, the UFC was said to have put Evloev’s back against the wall, threatening to cut him if he doesn’t take the fight. But it appears that this was just a ruse.

Is the Dana White-Movsar Evloev relationship in the dumps?

MMA enthusiasts Pam and Kevin K. shared conflicting accounts regarding the situation with Movsar Evloev. The former made claims about Dana White taking a tougher approach with the Russian star, giving Lerone Murphy what he wanted, a headlining fight in his native country on his preferred date. This apparently put Evloev in a difficult spot because this fight would require him to train during the holy month of Ramadan.

Moreover, failure to comply with Dana White and Co. would have resulted in the termination of Movsar Evloev’s contract. At least, that’s what the earlier reports stated. However, Kevin K claims that no evidence suggests the 19-0 undefeated fighter was ever forced by the UFC to comply with their plans for him to fight Lerone Murphy.

Besides, another report had already established that Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy both gave the green light to Dana White about their fight, and they even put pen to paper on the contract. Both of these fighters have been calling for a title shot, but some believe that Evloev is more deserving of that opportunity.

After the UFC announced the rematch between Diego Lopes and Alexander Volkanovski, even the champion acknowledged Evloev getting snubbed once again.

Featherweight champ backs 19-0 star

Alexander Volkanovski has always welcomed tough challenges. After he became the 2-time champion, ‘The Great’ mentioned Movsar Evloev among others, claiming that he’d love to test himself against younger fighters. Volkanovski was pretty certain that the UFC would grant him his wish and pit him against Evloev. When that didn’t happen, he assured the fans and the Russian star that he would be waiting for him if Evloev made it through his next fight.

“I called for Movsar straight after the fight. I knew he was going to be fighting (Pico), then he pulled out… I’m like, ‘There goes your opportunity,'” the featherweight champion told Sky News Australia. “We’ll see what happens. Whether Movsar and Lerone fight somebody or each other, prove themselves, and then I’ll fight them straight after. So don’t worry. They won’t miss their opportunity.”

Well, it seems like Alexander Volkanovski isn’t just waiting for Movsar Evloev but for Lerone Murphy, too. Both undefeated stars have a chance to make their wins count at UFC London. Their fight is yet to be made official by Dana White and Co., but before we get to that, let us know what you think about this featherweight clash in the comments down below.