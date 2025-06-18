“Rest Easy, Gracie”: Jon Jones Issues Heartfelt Message After Death of Beloved Dog

Jon Jones, who has fought some of the world’s deadliest fighters and remains undefeated in the Octagon, has always had a surprisingly soft side, especially when it comes to his dogs. Fans have become as familiar with his pack as they are with his championship belts throughout the years. But this week, that usually upbeat space turned somber.

From tactical gear training to candid park moments, his animals have become an important component of his internet profile. But this time, ‘Bones’ took to Instagram to convey the devastating news about Gracie’s death. “Rest easy, Gracie,” he wrote.

“Thirteen beautiful years with the sweetest girl I could’ve asked for. She gave us 10 amazing pups and a whole lot of memories.” Gracie wasn’t one of his spectacular, trick-performing dogs, but he said she didn’t have to be. “She wasn’t much for tricks, but her heart was pure gold.”

Jon Jones just signed off his note with: “Gracie, you were one of a kind. I’ll definitely miss my dog.” It was modest, honest, and conveyed a familiar ache. That ache isn’t unfamiliar to the heavyweight champion. Not long ago, he lost another cherished dog, BJ—a German Shepherd-Rottweiler mix who was possibly his best-known canine companion.

‘Bones’ paid tribute to BJ by posting photos of him as a 12-week-old puppy and one in his senior years, captioned, “Rest easy, BJ; thank you for all those amazing years.” BJ was a star in his own right, appearing in numerous posts, performing stunts, and even donning tactical dog gear as if he were about to enter the cage himself.

His attachment to his dogs extends beyond ownership; it is akin to a family structure, with each pup playing a role and being present. Whether BJ was showing off tricks or Gracie was the gentle, caring matriarch of the pack, Jones made it clear that they weren’t just pets but a part of his identity.

Gracie’s death signals the conclusion of an important chapter in that identity. Her thirteen years coincided with some of Jones’ most crucial times, including his rise to prominence, controversies, and comebacks. Throughout it all, she remained a constant presence, just off camera but never distant from his heart.

And now, with only Dutch by his side, he would look to make BJ and Gracie proud by being the true heavyweight champion that he is in the UFC. Possibly hitting the gym more motivated than ever, even taking on Tom Aspinall, as ‘Bones’ now has a deadline to accept a fight.

Dana White wants Jon Jones to fight ASAP

The loss of Gracie may have left a void in Jon Jones’ life, but it also appears to have rekindled the fire within him. With BJ and Gracie now gone, and Dutch the last of his devoted trio, there’s an undeniable sense of legacy in the air, both emotional and professional. And as ‘Bones’ returns to training with renewed motivation, Dana White ensures that the clock is ticking.

The UFC’s CEO has always acknowledged that Jon Jones is not the easiest fighter to work with, but even he is running out of patience. In recent interviews, White stated, “Jon Jones has been an interesting human being to deal with since the day he got here.” While White has no doubts about Jones’ GOAT status, his tone has definitely moved from appreciation to insistence.

The UFC CEO believes Jones wants the fight, particularly against Tom Aspinall, but he is also aware that the champion’s social media behavior could indicate something else. Whether it’s trolling, bargaining tactics, or genuine hesitancy, White’s message is clear: the time to make a decision is now.

“We’ll see how this thing plays out over the next couple of weeks,” he said. “If we can’t get this fight done, we’ll move on quickly.” For once, the clock might be louder than Jones’ legacy. With two belts on the line and a sport in desperate need of clarity, the next three weeks will either solidify Jones’ status as the active king of the heavyweight division, or open the door for someone new.