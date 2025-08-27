“Rest Easy”: Miesha Tate Joins MMA Community in Mourning as UFC Featherweight Suffers Personal Loss

The fight game is brutal inside the cage, but sometimes life outside of it delivers the hardest blows. Julian Erosa, the UFC featherweight veteran, recently shared heartbreaking news with his fans. The 36-year-old revealed that his grandmother, who had been a constant figure of support throughout his career, has passed away.

Erosa, known to many as “Juicy J,” poured his emotions into a touching tribute on Instagram as he stated, “Generations apart, but always understood each other.. unconditional love and competitive card playing was the definition of our relationship. I love you grandma, and appreciate everything you’ve done for me. rest easy”

For Erosa, his grandmother was more than family; she was a fixture in his career. Back in 2015, it was noted that she rarely missed a fight, even traveling at 72 years old to support him. Her presence was a reminder that while Erosa chased wins inside the Octagon, his roots kept him grounded outside of it. With his father passing away years earlier, the support of his mother Debbie, family friends, and especially his grandmother became the bedrock of his journey.

Losing such a figure is devastating for any fighter, especially one like Julian Erosa, who has faced ups and downs in his UFC tenure. From being cut, fighting his way back, and earning a place again in the featherweight division, his story has always been about resilience.

As the news spread, the MMA world quickly rallied around him. Fighters like former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Miesha Tate, coaches, and fans filled his comments with messages of strength and solidarity. For an industry often defined by rivalries and competition, moments like this show its heart as we now take a look at what the online community had to say.

Julian Erosa finds overwhelming support from Miesha Tate, Eric Nicksick, and fans as he mourns the loss of his grandmother

Miesha Tate wrote, “Awww, nothing compares to a grandmas love. Sending you and your family love and prayers”. Her response wasn’t just sympathy; it was recognition of the irreplaceable role grandmothers often play in holding families together. Julian Erosa’s grandmother may no longer be cheering from the stands, but her impact endures. She represented the unwavering love and loyalty that fuel fighters long before they hear the first bell.

Xtreme Couture head coach, Eric Nicksick, a man who’s guided fighters like Francis Ngannou and Sean Strickland to UFC titles, stated, “Love you brother.” Erosa has been training at Xtreme Couture since 2017, and Nicksick’s message reflects the coach’s deep bond with fighters, offering the kind of brotherhood and strength that transcends the gym.

UFC middleweight Brad Tavares shared a string of prayer emojis, as sometimes words aren’t enough, and Tavares’s choice to send prayers showed a silent yet powerful acknowledgment of the moment.

“Soooo sorry for your loss man, we’ll be thinking and praying for you guys for sure,” wrote one supporter, capturing the collective grief of the MMA community. It’s a reminder that even casual fans feel connected to fighters’ personal lives, sharing in their highs and lows.

And finally, messages like “Sorry for your loss, Julian,” summed up the simple but genuine emotions felt by many. Julian Erosa’s loss is a painful reminder that even the toughest fighters carry battles outside the cage that no training camp can prepare them for. Yet, in the wake of his grandmother’s passing, the response from fellow fighters, coaches, and fans shows that he won’t face this grief alone. The MMA world has stood firmly beside him, offering love, prayers, and solidarity at a time when he needs it most.