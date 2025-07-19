“Rest Easy Officers”: Anderson Silva Joins UFC Community to Send Prayers for Fallen L.A. County Sheriffs in Explosion

Sometimes, life takes a tragic turn that leaves us questioning everything. Whether it’s a cruel accident or an unexpected medical emergency, fate doesn’t always spare the innocent. That’s exactly what unfolded on Friday morning: an accidental explosion claimed the lives of three brave officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Arson Unit. Mourning this heartbreaking loss, former UFC middleweight champion and legend Anderson Silva took to his timeline to honor the fallen heroes. Here’s what happened.

Sharing a badge of the unit on his Instagram handle, Anderson Silva wrote, “Unfortunately, this morning, shortly after 7:30 a.m., a critical workplace incident occurred on the 1000 block of North Eastern Avenue in East Los Angeles, at the LASD Biscail Light Training Center. Tragically, we lost three brothers, members of the Department. Condolences to family and friends.”

The tragedy struck around 7:30 a.m. at the Biscailuz Training Facility on North Eastern Avenue when an unexpected explosion rocked the compound, home to the sheriff’s elite units and bomb squad. Further reports indicate that the blast came from an explosive device brought back from what was thought to be a routine bomb squad operation.

The bomb was believed to be inactive; thus, the unit was relaxed around it, until suddenly it detonated on its own, taking the lives of three LASD members. The members were identified as Deputy Joshua Kelley-Eklund, Deputy Victor Lemus, and Deputy William Osborn. All of them were assigned to the Special Enforcement Bureau’s Arson Explosives Detail. As soon as the news spread, the community took to the comment section of Silva’s post to pray for the brave heroes.

MMA community and Anderson Silva mourn the loss of LASD members

One of the social media users took to the comment section to ask a question to the concerned members of the Police department, “Does anyone know what caused this?” “We have to go back and investigate what happened from the very beginning,” concerned authorities told the media. As per reports, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives are also assisting with the investigation.

Furthermore, another heartbroken social media user wrote, “These deputies weren’t just law enforcement. They were fathers, sons, brothers. They gave everything to protect lives, and now their families are left holding only memories. Life’s too short to take the good ones for granted. S–t.” Talking to the media, L.A. County Sheriff Robert Luna talked about the fallen members of his team, “There are no words to express the pain and sorrow we feel. These heroes represented the best of our Department, exemplifying courage, integrity, and selfless service. This is not only a heartbreaking loss for their families, but for all of us.”

Moreover, another social media user paid his respect to the fallen warriors, “Rest easy, officers. Thank you for your service.” Furthermore, another social media user added, “My deepest sympathies and condolences.” Another social media user stated that it was a training accident, “It was a training accident for all those who don’t know.” But the reality is that it was not a training accident; rather, the device was transported to the training facility on Friday, where officers were reportedly working to render it safe before it exploded. Last but not least, a social media user added, “Prayers for everyone involved.”

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors chief Kathryn Barger, in one of her statements, wrote that she was closely monitoring the situation and would do everything to help the concerned parties, “My heart is heavy, and my thoughts are with the brave men and women of the Sheriff’s Department during this difficult time,” she said. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of the brave officers who lost their lives in this tragic accident.