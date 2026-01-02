“Rest in Peace”: Boxing Community Mourns the Loss of 25 Year-Old Prospect After Illness

The past few weeks have hit the boxing world hard. First, Anthony Joshua narrowly survived a car crash, while two of his close friends tragically lost their lives in Nigeria. Now, the community mourns rising Irish boxer Paul McCullagh Jr, who passed away at just 25 after battling osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, leaving behind a family legacy rooted in boxing. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the sporting fraternity.

Although he had not yet made a mark on the international stage, ‘Irish Dongo’ had already built a strong reputation on the regional circuit. He dominated the amateur ranks, winning his career’s first title in 2012 and later capturing the Ulster Elite Heavyweight Championship in 2019. That same year, Paul represented his homeland against New York.

Coming from a boxing family in Belfast, Northern Ireland, McCullagh Jr carried forward a legacy that ran deep. While boxing might be a career or a passion for many, for him it represented a family tradition, following in the footsteps of his father, Paul McCullagh Sr, and his grandfather, also named Paul McCullagh. Growing up at his family’s gym, McCullagh’s ABC, Paul McCullagh Jr turned professional in 2020. He finished his career with a 2-0 record, with his last fight in 2021.

“Some very sad news to bring you. Belfast boxer Paul McCullagh Jr has passed away aged 25 after a short illness,” BBC Sport NI wrote on X.

Jake Paul also expressed his anger over what he called the toughest time boxing has faced recently and offered his condolences to Paul McCullagh Jr’s family and friends. Meanwhile, many have called it a “sh—y week” for the boxing community, and now fans have joined in sharing their tributes.

A Bright Future Cut Short

Although Paul McCullagh Jr’s father and grandfather never reached the global stage, they earned respect in different roles within boxing. McCullagh Jr’s grandfather built a strong reputation as a coach, guiding fighters such as Barry McGuigan and current IBF welterweight champion Anthony Cacace, while his father remained active in the sport as a referee.

A fan expressed condolences to the family, saying, “My condolences to his family, May GOD ALMIGHTY rest his soul, Amen,” a sentiment echoed by another fan who commented, “He was so young. Terrible news. My condolences to the family.”

Paul McCullagh Jr kicked off his career with a third-round knockout over Ben Thomas, and in his second professional bout, he earned a points victory against Antony Woolery in the light heavyweight division.

Despite showing such promise, he left the world at just 25, with his career and ambitions unfinished. A grieving fan wrote, “Too young,” which another fan echoed by asking, “How could this happen to such a young prospect?”

Last year, Irish boxing suffered a similar heartbreak when super featherweight star John Cooney (28) died from injuries he sustained during a fight. Other fighters also died last year, including Japanese stars Shigetoshi Kotari and Hiromasa Urakawa, who passed away just days apart after competing on the same card, and British veteran Ricky Hatton, whose body was found at home.

Now, Paul McCullagh Jr’s name joins this tragic list. One fan commented, “My heart is broken,” while another echoed the sentiment, saying, “Rest in peace. His poor family, bless them all.”

As fans grieve the loss of this young boxing prospect, we send our thoughts and prayers to Paul McCullagh Jr and his family during this incredibly tough time.