“Rest in Peace”: MMA World Mourns Passing of Beloved BJJ Legend at 44

Wins and losses are part of life on the mat. But the Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu community has suffered a far greater loss with the passing of Cláudio de Mattos Cardoso, or ‘Caloquinha.’ The Belo Horizonte jiu-jitsu icon died on Thursday, December 25, at the age of 44 after battling lung cancer. He had been hospitalized at Hospital Vila da Serra, where he passed away.

News of Caloquinha’s death was later shared on Instagram by BJJ Fanatics, which posted a heartfelt tribute honoring his legacy. “It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Cláudio ‘Caloquinha,’ a respected athlete, professor, and lifelong contributor to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu in Minas Gerais and across Brazil,” they wrote.

“Caloquinha dedicated his life to the mats, impacting countless students, teammates, and friends through his passion for Jiu-Jitsu and the values it represents. His legacy will live on through everyone he inspired,” they added. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, students, and the entire Jiu-Jitsu community during this difficult time.”

A highly respected black belt, Caloquinha competed primarily in the lightweight division. Having trained under revered jiu-jitsu trainer Vinicius Magalhaes, the 44-year-old earned a silver medal in the 2010 World Pro Jiu-Jitsu Cup Championship in the UAE. He submitted every opponent en route to the final before falling to Durinho Burns.

That same year, he won the Brazilian Trials for the World Pro and dominated the SP Cup with multiple submission victories. Caloquinha was also a CBJJ Brazilian National Champion and a South American Championship gold medalist. His resume included medals at several IBJJF Opens.

Beyond competition, he was a dedicated instructor at Gracie Barra BH, overseeing multiple traditional academies across the city. His passion for the sport extended beyond teaching and competing. In 2022, he founded BJJ Storm, serving as its president and helping turn it into one of Brazil’s largest and most respected Jiu-Jitsu events in a short span of time.

Following the announcement of his passing, fans and practitioners flooded the comment section of BJJ Fanatics’ post, sharing condolences and memories.

Prayers pour in for Caloquinha and his family

One user shared his condolences for Caloquinha’s family. “My condolences to all family, students, and friends! Oss,” the user commented. While details about his family are limited, he was inspired to train in jiu-jitsu at age 16, partly influenced by his older brother.

The next user had the same idea. “Sending love and strength to his family, students, and the entire BJJ community during this time,” the user commented. Caloquinha started his mentorship journey as a purple belt and has since led several students.

Meanwhile, this user recalled being trained by the 44-year-old. “May you rest in peace! My first BJJ teacher in Marbella 20 years ago❤️,” the user commented. He started training others as an assistant trainer of Master Magalhaes, a position he held to his last day.

Someone else had a special message for Caloquinha. “🥋🙏🏽 roll in heaven, Prof,” the user commented. Mattos earned his own black belt in 2005 when it was awarded to him by Vinicius Magalhaes.

Another user claimed Mattos’ legacy would continue to live on. “Rest in Peace, Master Claudio Caloquinha! Your style, love, and contribution to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu will live forever! ❤️🙏🏼🥋,” the user wrote. He was the head instructor at Rio Sport Center in Belo Horizonte. Naturally, his work would continue to live on through his students.

That said, the BJJ world is clearly devastated by the death of the sport’s greatest legends. While he might not be around the gym anymore, people continue to remember him with fond memories. Do you have any final words for the BJJ legend?