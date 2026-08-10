“Rest in Peace”: MMA World Send Prayers to Shavkat Rakhmonov and His Family After Father’s Death

Shavkat Rakhmonov’s professional career has already been on hold since a freak knee injury required surgery this past January. Now the UFC welterweight contender is facing something far more difficult. According to Kazakh outlet Ozgeris.info, Rakhmonov’s father, Baktybai Rakhmanuly Alpamysov, has passed away, with a memorial gathering set for August 13 at 6:00 p.m.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Your participation is a prayer for the soul of the deceased and a great support for us,” Shavkat said, as per the outlet. “May Allah Almighty accept it! Amen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The cause of death hasn’t been made public. Shavkat has rarely spoken about his relationship with his father, though he once discussed his childhood in an interview with Tengrisport, describing a difficult family dynamic growing up.

“I’m not ashamed of my family, but I don’t want to show it,” Shavkat said. “My mother raised us as both a mother and a father. My father didn’t work, I don’t know why.”

ADVERTISEMENT

His ex-wife, Gulayim Rakhmonova, also posted publicly following the news. In one post, she reflected warmly on the family’s lineage and physical traits, tracing them back through Shavkat’s grandfather and father. In a separate message, one Ozgeris.info specifically described as veiled rather than a direct statement, she wrote a short couplet:

“Don’t be disrespectful while you’re alive. Don’t cry when you die!”

ADVERTISEMENT

Gulayim’s exact intent behind that second post wasn’t made clear. She and Shavkat divorced earlier this year, and back in April she said publicly that he had refused to stay involved in their children’s lives, though she hasn’t spoken further about her relationship with his father specifically.

Imago February 4, 2022, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – FEBRUARY 4: Shavkat Rakhmanov steps on the scale for the official weight at the UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 47 – Hermansson vs Strickland – weigh-ins on February 4, 2022 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20220204_zsa_p175_061 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

For now, fans have mostly responded with sympathy rather than speculation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans Send Condolences to Shavkat Rakhmonov After Father’s Passing

“He’s undefeated in the cage, but lost everything outside it💔. May his father rest in peace, and I wish all the best to Shavkat and his family,” one fan wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another added, “Heartbreaking news. Sending strength to Shavkat and his family during this incredibly difficult time. Rest in peace. 🙏❤️”

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss lands on top of a career already stalled by injury since Rakhmonov last fought, a split-decision win over Ian Garry at UFC 310. One fan pointed to the pattern of setbacks he’s faced. “Bro just can’t catch a break man F–K. Prayers up to the fam man 🙏”

Others focused on what a return might mean given everything he’s been through. “If he came back and got the belt it would be one of the most motivational, generational stories of all time,” one fan wrote, while another added, “This man could have a documentary made about the adversity he’s had to overcome over just the last 3-4 years just trying to get back to fighting. Hope things start getting better for our boy soon 🙏”

At 31 and currently out of the UFC rankings due to inactivity, Rakhmonov already faced a difficult road back to title contention even before this. He’s not alone in the promotion in dealing with a loss like this recently, either, with former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson also announcing his own mother’s passing.

ADVERTISEMENT

For now, the memorial gathering on August 13 stands as the next moment for those who knew Baktybai Rakhmanuly to come together, with any word on Shavkat’s own return to the Octagon left for another day.