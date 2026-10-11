“Rest in Peace”: MMA World Sends Prayers After 19-Year-Old Fighter Dies Following Mental Health Struggles

The MMA world is deeply saddened after a young, promising talent was gone too soon. In a heartbreaking tragedy, professional Brazilian fighter Nicolas Santos has passed away on October 10th. He was just 19 years old.

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As of now, the reports of Nicolas’ untimely passing have not been made public. But Chute Boxe’s official account shared a tribute post on its Instagram story, where they disclosed that the young MMA fighter struggled with mental health issues.

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“Depression is a pain that we often cannot see,” the Brazilian MMA Gym posted. “Behind a smile, there may be someone facing a silent battle. That is why we need to show more empathy, understanding, affection, and care.

“Sometimes, a hug, a word of support, or simply listening without judging can make all the difference. Taking care of mental health is essential. May we become more humane, compassionate, and present in the lives of those around us”

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Despite Chute Boxe mentioning that Nicolas had mental health issues, it remains unclear whether they were the actual cause of his death. His team and those close to him have yet to shed light on the matter. Still, Chute Boxe’s post made it clear that the young MMA fighter unfortunately passed away after struggling with those issues.

Born on March 17, 2007, the 19-year-old had a very promising start to his MMA career. He trained out of Chute Boxe Monstro in Curitiba, Brazil, under coach Ed Carlos.

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Nicolas performed in various local promotions, but his name came into the spotlight after he fought Lee Hammond at Ilia Topuria’s WOW FC in March 2026 and lost via submission. The fight stands as the last entry on Nicolas’ record.

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Despite not having a long career, the late youngster held a 4-3 record, which was a decent start for a fighter who was still in his learning phase.

To clarify, Chute Boxe Monstro is a Curitiba-based gym, while the well-known São Paulo branch is Chute Boxe, run by Diego Lima, who is Charles Oliveira’s head coach. Both have similar names, but it appears the two gyms operate independently.

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Despite running separately, both gyms seem to share a connection. The Instagram story about Nicolas’ passing was posted on Lima’s Chute Boxe Instagram account.

Sadly, Nicolas is not the only fighter to have been linked with mental health issues.

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Former IFL and King of the Ring fighter Jeremy Williams’ death in 2007 was also attributed to depression. Also, Williams’ friend Justin Levens, who performed at the same promotions, passed away the following year in 2008 while also battling depression and mental health problems. Williams and Levens were 27 and 28 at the time of their passing.

After the tragic news of Nicolas Santos’ death spread online, fans across the MMA world poured out heartfelt well-wishes and prayers for his soul.

MMA Fans send prayers after 19-year-old MMA fighter passes away

A heartbroken fan from the MMA community wrote, “Pfff terrible. DEP 🙏🏻😓.” Another fan commented, “No way, RIP.”

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Following that, a different fan chimed in and shared a thoughtful message, “You will be greatly missed, Nick! Rest in peace.”

The tributes continued, but one fan decided to share thoughts about how even fighters who appear to be mentally strong athletes still suffer from mental health struggles, sharing their own battle.

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The fan wrote, “The athlete from Paraná 🇧🇷 Nikolas Santos has left us. Unfortunately, depression has taken another human being, athlete, and son. I have depression; it’s incredibly difficult just to wake up. I leave here my sincere condolences.”

Mental health has definitely been a crucial topic in MMA. Fighters like Paddy Pimblett have always advocated that people should speak up and share their issues. His words resonate now.

Another fan paid homage to Nicolas’ warrior spirit, “You fought the good fight, kept the faith, may God receive you with open arms, warrior! 🙏🖤.” A different fan claimed that he saw the 19-year-old MMA fighter at a WOW FC event, “I was able to see it at the WOW 27 in Madrid, which I was called to at the last minute, and seeing this news has left me chilled to the bone.”

Lastly, another fan wrote, “19 years old, what an injustice and damn life. You’ll be missed; I don’t even want to think about how that team must be feeling.”

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It is deeply saddening to see a young talent leave the world. But there is nothing much to say except to pray for his soul to find solace. Also, condolences to his family, friends, and teammates, who are also going through a rough time.