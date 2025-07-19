“Rest in Peace”: UFC Community Joins Conor McGregor in Praying for a Fan’s Late Son

Conor McGregor‘s reputation is founded on knockouts and headline-grabbing antics. But in a quiet moment inside a packed pub, ‘The Notorious’ revealed a side of himself that rarely makes the front page. A bereaved father approached McGregor, held his hand, and revealed a personal tragedy. Without hesitation, McGregor pulled the man closer, lowered his head, and offered a passionate prayer.

The emotional interaction was recorded on video, but much of the audio was muffled by the pub crowd. Nonetheless, the true nature of the occasion was clearly for all to see. The fan, Brant Bloom, later shared the video online with the touching caption, “So kind and humbled. Thank you, Conor, for your prayers for my son, Stone Baron Bloom. My 28-year-old son, who was also my best friend. RIP Stone, love you more than life itself. 😢💔”

As McGregor embraced him, the words “big fan” could be heard, but what mattered most wasn’t what was said; it was the gesture to pray that counted. McGregor has long identified with his faith. A devout Irish Catholic, he often wears protective symbols such as the Archangel Michael and St. Christopher.

That foundation of religion appeared to be front and center in this moment, where titles and fame were irrelevant and only human connection mattered. The reaction from fans was immediate and deeply emotional. “That’s a good man right there; you can tell. Real recognizes real right here. RIP Stone,” one commenter wrote, reflecting the sentiments of many.

Another wrote, “Connor McGregor has four kids—of course you’ll feel for somebody’s kid. That could ruin a family.” Some more reactions praised McGregor’s compassion, as they wrote, “Good for him for having a heart. Rest in power, Stone,” and “It’s hard to come back from that. May the family be good, and my condolences to the family… Connor is a good guy.”

The story visibly moved others. As one fan wrote, “No father should have to go through this. Stay strong.” Another user, clearly shaken, shared his condolences: “I am so terribly sorry for the loss of your son. I can’t even imagine!” More chimed in, as several other fans shared some words during this period of grief.

They wrote, “It’s difficult to recover from that,” and “May the family be good, and my condolences.” Well, it seems like McGregor has earned the respect of his fans from this sweet gesture. And it is worth noting that he knows the pain of loss all too well, as earlier this year, he lost a man who was very close to his heart.

Conor McGregor was left heartbroken after the demise of a close family member

It’s not surprising that Conor McGregor felt such a strong connection with the grieving parent at that pub. Just months ago, he was struggling with his own tragic loss. On New Year’s Day, McGregor’s “fighting uncle,” John Moore, passed away. For someone as bold as McGregor, this wasn’t a moment for showmanship. It was quiet grief, but it struck hard.

McGregor honored him on Instagram, writing, “RIP Uncle Johnny. Cool as it gets,” coupled with family photos and a memory from Funderland in 2018. The words “Kru John Moore” were more than just a nickname. They took pride in a man who possessed the same fighting spirit and Irish soul.

The way Conor McGregor handled the death, with honest sorrow rather than hoopla, made it all the heavier. So his bow to Stone Baron Bloom was more than just polite. It was personal. Because he has been there. And sometimes the best way to acknowledge your own grief is to bear another’s for a bit.