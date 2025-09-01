“Rest in Peace” — UFC Paris Faces Tragic Blow From Fighter’s Camp

Dana White and the UFC’s matchmaking team have seen many of the fights they put up go on to become great matchups. But then there are those fights, which never materialize on the intended scheduled date. The UFC is going international this weekend with another edition of UFC France at the Accor Arena in Paris. As such, the card is stacked with European and French natives, but one of them seems to have suffered a tragedy.

On the main card of UFC France, we have three French nationals making their return to the Octagon. Nassourdine Imavov, Benoit Saint-Denis, and Fares Ziam. While the first two fighters will be competing in the main event and co-main event, respectively, Ziam will compete in the second fight of the card, or at least, that was what Dana White and Co. had planned. However, the 28-year-old fighter has announced his pullout on social media.

Fares Ziam is 28 years old, but he already has more than twenty fights on his professional record. Since joining the UFC in 2019, he’s been on a roll with seven wins and two losses and has fought every year since making his debut. Currently on a 5-fight winning streak, Ziam could have added a sixth one in front of his home crowd, but his grandmother recently passed away. “Following the sudden death of my grandmother, the organization of her funeral in France and abroad. I regret having to give up my participation in UFC Paris on September 6,” he wrote on Instagram.

Now, the reason behind the passing has not been revealed, but his Instagram post indicates that losing his grandmother has affected him and his family as they prepare for her funeral. Moreover, Fares Ziam has also made it clear to his fans, followers, and Dana White Co. that he will always prioritise his family over his MMA career. “Family is a priority for me,” the lightweight fighter added.

Fares Ziam’s social media post received numerous responses from people, who expressed concern after hearing the tragic news. And in all fairness, they seem to have no issues with his decision, although some fans wanted to see him in action this month. Here’s what they had to say.

Fans mourn UFC LW fighter’s grandmother’s passing as UFC Paris faces main card blow

Fares Ziam received immense support from the online community after coming across his grandmother’s news. With fans commenting, “May she rest in peace, courage to you Fares,” and “All my condolences, may she rest in peace,” they empathized with the current situation in his household. Others stepped in to claim that he’s made the right decision by deciding to pull out, even though it’s happening during fight week. “I’m so sorry for your loss, and I completely stand for this decision. Rest up,” a fan commented in that regard.

Fans have advised the lightweight fighter not to worry about missing out on a fight. Fares Ziam can always get another one, and considering the reason behind his pullout, there’s no doubt that Dana White would understand his situation. “My condolences, you will come back stronger than ever,” an Instagram user further stated. They believe that the priority should always be “family above all.”

Then again, some fans felt a bit jaded because of Fares Ziam’s withdrawal, as they had wanted to see his fight. He put on a great fight last time against Mike Davis, so it was understandable why they wanted that. But at the end of the day, they seem to agree with the UFC fighter’s decision, with one fan saying, “Strength to you, sad not to see you fight but family above all, Allah rahma there,” with another fan adding, “Courage in this ordeal.”

Well, his slate opponent for UFC Paris, Kaue Fernandes, is in a difficult spot after this news, and it will be interesting to see how Dana White navigates the pullout ahead of the event this week. Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.