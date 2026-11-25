For years, Khabib Nurmagomedov‘s position atop the UFC GOAT list remained seemingly untouchable, sealed by his retirement without ever tasting defeat. However, ‘The Eagle’s top spot is now under threat from none other than his protégé, Islam Makhachev. At this point, many even argue that Makhachev’s accomplishments in the promotion have finally eclipsed those of his mentor. UFC star Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, who retired at UFC 334 by knocking out Charles Radtke, has weighed in on the comparison between the two greats of the sport.

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In a recent interview with Fullmount MMA, the reporter asked ‘Wonderboy’ whether he approved of Islam surpassing Khabib in overall accomplishments. In response, Thompson said he couldn’t agree more.

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“Agreed,” Thompson told MMA Fullmount. “Even over Khabib. I think he has accomplished more than Khabib has. I think he has solidified himself as one of the GOATS in the UFC. Just look at what he has done. Look at the people he has fought. You know, he dominated everyone at 155, and at this point he is dominating guys in the welterweight division.

“Man, you can ask for that. I mean, he is definitely one of the top three GOATs. For sure.”

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Stephen Thompson‘s words clearly suggest that he found Islam Makhachev’s domination in two separate divisions a more impressive feat than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retiring with an unblemished record. Though there are strong arguments to be made on both sides of the GOAT debate, Makhachev has broken his mentor’s record and then added an accomplishment that his mentor couldn’t achieve.

Zuma January 17, 2025, Los Angeles, Ca, Los Angeles, Ca, United States: Islam Makhachev at the ceremonial weigh-ins at Intercontinental Downtown Los Angeles for UFC311 Makhachev vs Tsarukyan 2 : Official Weigh-ins on January 17, 2025 in Los Angeles, CA, United States. /PxImages Los Angeles, Ca United States – ZUMAp175 20250117_zsa_p175_141 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Nurmagomedov built a formidable legacy in the lightweight division as he racked up three defenses. He defended the belt for the first time against Conor McGregor at the highly charged UFC 229 grudge match. After that, ‘The Eagle’ submitted Dustin Poirier at UFC 242. Following those defenses, the Dagestani legend capped his career with an undefeated 29-0 record by submitting Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 on October 24, 2020.

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Khabib had an unbelievable run at 155 lbs, and many thought he would replicate the same domination in the welterweight division. Alas, he retired far too early, at the peak of his run. On the other hand, Islam Makhachev surpassed his mentor’s record and even elevated his legacy.

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At first, Islam broke Khabib’s lightweight title defense record by defending the belt four times at 155 lbs. He defeated Alexander Volkanovski twice, at UFC 284 and UFC 294. Then, he beat Dustin Poirier in a back-and-forth matchup at UFC 302, submitting ‘The Diamond’ in the fifth round. Following this, Makhachev outclassed Renato Moicano at UFC 311 with a first-round submission victory.

Islam then took the biggest leap of his career by moving up to the welterweight division and defeating Jack Della Maddalena by unanimous decision at UFC 322 in November 2025, becoming the 11th UFC two-division champion and the first Russian fighter to do so.

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Right after, the 35-year-old defended the 170 lbs belt against Ian Garry at UFC 330 in August. In doing so, he broke Anderson Silva’s record of 16 straight victories by getting his 17th in Philadelphia. One thing Islam couldn’t match his mentor in was staying undefeated.

Islam Makhachev, in his 30 professional fights, has one first-round loss against Adriano Martins at UFC 192 in 2015 that blemished his record to 29-1. Many feel that makes a difference when evaluating his career against ‘The Eagle,’ who retired without conceding a single loss in his career.

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Yet, Islam’s résumé so far has prompted Stephen Thompson to rank him over Khabib in an honest comparison.

This is the first time Stephen Thompson has made a comparison between the two Russian greats. However, he is certainly not alone in this case. Surprisingly, Khabib’s eternal rival Conor McGregor also ranked Islam over his mentor in an interview with Complex in July 2026, right before his comeback against Max Holloway.

Like Thompson, ‘The Notorious’ also brought up Makhachev’s “body of work” in two different divisions as being more impressive than Khabib Nurmagomedov’s domination in lightweight.

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For a fighter, getting ranked over the man they look up to could be the best compliment ever. However, Makhachev remained very clear about his opinion on this comparison.

Islam Makhachev shuts down any comparison to Khabib Nurmagomedov

In October 2025, right before Islam Makhachev was slated to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title at UFC 322, the comparison between him and Khabib stirred the MMA community. When ESPN asked the Makhachkala native what he thinks about being compared to ‘The Eagle,’ his answer was blunt.

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In response, Makhachev revealed that he always found the comparison to his fellow teammate pointless and stupid.

“This is a stupid question,” he said. “He’s my brother; if he didn’t want me to beat his record, he would never help me. He’s been away from his family for two months. It’s his dream to make new champions in our gym. One day… he told me he does all this because if one guy becomes a champion, it changes the lives of many people around him.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has indeed cornered Islam Makhachev in the biggest fights of his career and continues to do so. So, it clears the comparisons by highlighting their bond. However, it’s also not hard to admit that Makhachev is on the cusp of becoming the greatest in the sport.

He already made a successful defense in the 170 lbs division that many fighters outside of Jon Jones have not done. Also, Makhachev would face the winner of the interim title fight between Carlos Prates and Michael Morales that’s scheduled for UFC 336 in January 2027.

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If Makhachev beats one of them and makes a push for a third title, he would perhaps cement himself as the best fighter in the UFC, ending all the doubts in the GOAT debate. Now, it remains to be seen whether he could achieve it.