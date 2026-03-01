RFK Jr. Shares Unique Donald Trump Trait Dana White Told Him About on JRE

Donald Trump’s larger-than-life personality is no secret, but a recent story from UFC CEO Dana White reveals a bizarre personal habit that even his closest allies find shocking. Surely, to maintain that, one might assume Trump must have a strict diet routine. But shockingly, that’s not the case.

The United States Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., recently appeared on The Joe Rogan Experience, where he delved into multiple topics. Amid that, RFK Jr. also talked about Trump, with whom he shares a very strong camaraderie. And while discussing him, the HSS Secretary also recalled the unique dietary preference of Trump, which the UFC CEO revealed to him.

RFK Jr. reveals Donald Trump’s diet

“He’s an interesting guy to work for. He’s got an incredible amount of energy,” said Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on JRE #2461. “I’ve never seen anything like it. And particularly, with the food he eats… Well, let me put it this way. When he’s on the road, he eats like fast food because he trusts it.

He doesn’t want to eat in some local place where he gets food poisoning or something. But when he’s at home at the White House or Mar-a-Lago, it’s all like locally sourced incredible food. So, he eats well. But he still drinks. Dana White told me that he’s known him for 20 years and he’s never seen him drink water.”

If not water, then what does Donald Trump prefer to drink? For some time now, the UFC community has gotten to know about the US President’s dietary preferences. And citing that, Joe Rogan immediately quipped whether “Diet Coke” is the only drink Trump usually consumes. To that, Kennedy Jr. nodded with a “yeah” and a grin on his face.

And Dana White being the source surely means the possibility of the unique trait being true is very likely. Well, to back that, we have the strong friendship between Trump and White as evidence. Notably, the US President has been one of the individuals who helped the UFC to grow during its initial stages.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

And after so many years, UFC stands as one of the leading MMA promotions in the world. To that end, now both Trump and White are even planning to host an MMA event together. As such, the UFC head honcho details his goals through that particular event.

Dana White on UFC event at the White House

Donald Trump first announced his plan to host a UFC event at the lawns of the White House last year during a rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds. And since then, the buzz about the event has remained constant.

The plan is to host the event on June 14 as part of America’s 250th anniversary, coinciding with Trump’s 80th birthday. Currently, with just a few months left, Dana White has wrapped up the logistics part as he laid out what he wants to achieve through that event.

“This is like a one-of-one event, something that will never happen again,” said White during an interview with CBS Sports HQ. “We have this video rendering of what it looks like. Literally have the trees that are on the South lawn. We know exactly where the sun is until it sets. So all the logistics are done. We believe this is going to be the most-watched UFC event ever.”

While the preparations are gradually taking place, the matchups on the card are yet to be announced. Since it is part of the nation’s anniversary celebrations, American fighters are expected to participate.

That said, who do you think are the frontrunners to fight at the UFC White House card? Let us know in the comments below!