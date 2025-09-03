Riding 20M Fame, Joe Rogan Issues Dark Warning in Latest JRE Podcast

When we talk about fame, what comes to mind? You may think of it as a good thing, as people gain fame for something that’s talked about and well deserved. However, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan claims it’s not that simple. Being a multi-millionaire, being a key figure in the world’s biggest MMA promotion, and having the most-watched podcast, the 58-year-old revealed the effects of being famous.

If someone knows what it is like to be famous, Joe Rogan‘s certainly one of them, with an Instagram following of almost 20 million. During a conversation with professional pool player, Fedor Gorst, Rogan recently spoke about certain influencers and how easily they get famous, as he claimed that fame isn’t what some people think it is.

There Is Nothing Normal About Fame, Claims Joe Rogan

While candidly reflecting on his own experiences and taking note of the experiences of other famous people, Joe Rogan seems to have come to a conclusion. He claims that fame is a state of abnormality, which can trigger personal struggles in individuals. “Fame is not a normal thing. It’s not normal,” Rogan stated on JRE #2371, highlighting the pressures that come with being in the public eye.

“And if you don’t have personal sovereignty, if you don’t understand yourself, truly understand yourself. Not just trying to project an image of what you like people to think of you, but who you actually are, that’s where you get trouble with fame.” Joe Rogan further stated. The UFC commentator claims that there are good ways to be famous and then the weird way of becoming famous.

The surface level understanding of oneself and why they are famous, according to Joe Rogan, is not enough when it comes to to handling fame. It’s all about going deeper and having self-ownership. Rogan believes that authenticity and originality always help navigate fame and being in the public eye easily, but if a person is famous for something that is not within reality, the hardships are bound to follow along the way.

The 58-year-old also claims that dealing with fans and haters online can also be one that can break someone’s spirit. “Also, reading haters and reading the comments…wanting people to love you, which is just probably why a lot of people get famous in the first place,” Joe Rogan added. “It’s also like the thing of getting famous as a goal versus becoming famous because of a thing you do….That’s a different thing when you specifically got out of your way because you want to become famous. And that’s a lot of people..”

Fame is so sought after that Rogan claims it has also plagued the minds of rich people, “I know some people that are really wealthy, and the thing that they really want is to be famous.”

Well, fame is not a topic that Joe Rogan has discussed only recently. Over seven years ago, the 58-year-old shared a clear statement on what fame should signify and who are the ones who deserves it, but it should not be something that people should chase.

Rogan Once Claimed That Fame Should “Make Sense”

Nowadays, the online culture has seen people becoming famous for various reasons, and some of them are pretty strange. In 2018. Joe Rogan had a discussion with author Christopher Ryan, where he claims that people should never chase fame unless it comes naturally to them. Why? Well, he believes that the reason for someone gaining fame should be something that’s legitimate and holds value.

“I don’t think people should aspire to it [fame]. I think that it’s something that happens if people like your work, and then it’s cool, it’s fine.” Joe Rogan stated. “But I think there’s way too much emphasis put on just trying to get attention, and it’s being rewarded and supported in this weird way. There’s nothing wrong with getting attention, but it should make sense.”

Well, Joe Rogan has engaged in many thought-provoking conversations that make viewers question themselves about the topics of discussion. As he recently spoke about fame, what do you think about his claims that it’s not a normal thing to be famous? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.