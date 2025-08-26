Rikishi’s KnokX Pro Wrestlers Allegedly Told to Stay Silent on LAPD Probe Into Raja Jackson Assault

The shocking assault involving Raja Jackson and Syko Stu at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event has shaken the combat world. With Stu in critical condition, the gravity of the situation is impossible to overlook. What management initially described as a “planned spot gone wrong” has escalated into a potential criminal case, though whispers inside the promotion hint that justice may be blocked before it even starts.

On the Scaling Up Podcast, Doug Malo and Ian Knoxxx revealed what they claim is KnokX Pro’s alleged coordinated effort to keep talent silent. The two pro wrestlers from the promotion owned by WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi claimed that wrestlers in the company were instructed not to assist with law enforcement, despite the seriousness of the situation.

For a school that has officially condemned the attack as “reprehensible,” this finding suggests a quite different story behind closed doors. Ian Knoxxx, in particular, did not mince words when describing the tactics being used by the top management of the wrestling promotion. He said, “The most disgusting thing is that people at this school are being encouraged to not cooperate with the police.”

He further added, “There has been multiple requests that have gone downstream from upper management to not talk with the police directly if they are contacted and to only let a certain group of individuals interact with the police. That is extremely dishonest.” During the conversation, screenshots of Kevin Thomas, also known in the ring as “KT King,” were shown to back up his statement.

As a veteran and member of upper management, Thomas’ name allegedly being tied to these directives lends an unnerving layer of credibility to the allegations. If proven to be true, this might have a significant impact on the LAPD’s investigation, which is already underway in response to video footage of Raja Jackson’s brutal attack on Stu.

What worsens the situation is the striking disparity between KnokX Pro’s public and private treatment of the issue. They’ve publicly apologized to fans and stated that this type of situation has never happened in their 17 years of existence. Privately, however, their alleged tactics to restrict talent could not only obstruct justice for Stu but also ruin the reputation of an already troubled wrestling school.

So, for the time being, all eyes are on the LAPD to see if these obstacles will derail the investigation or if justice will break through the silence for the family and friends of Sycko Stu. But what made the promotion make such a move to deny justice for one of their wrestlers? Well, that could be linked to the fact that the blame for the whole Raja Jackson situation can fall on another one of their students.

Another wrestler may have persuaded Raja Jackson to attack Syko Stu

What began as concerns about concussions and misunderstanding has turned much darker. Just as UFC legend Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson attempted to explain his son’s attack on Syko Stu as a lapse in judgment possibly caused by a sparring injury, leaked backstage footage has added a whole other layer of accountability, and it points to someone else entirely.

In the video, KnokX Pro wrestler AJ Mana can allegedly be heard encouraging Raja Jackson and directly telling him to deliver what wrestlers commonly refer to as a “receipt,” essentially payback for a perceived slight (watch JBL‘s brutal receipt on The Blue Meanie to get some good context.) “You run in on his s— and you f—— give him his receipt,” Mana urged Jackson just before the attack.

He even promised him that if anything went wrong, he would personally intervene. So, that video makes it difficult to dismiss the likelihood that Raja did not act totally on his own but was pushed toward the brutal decision. As expected, since the footage leaked, AJ Mana has found himself in the eye of the storm.

Fans have flooded his social media with questions, and in response, Mana has quietly shut down the noise by limiting comments on the majority of his posts. While Rampage Jackson’s concussion excuse crumbles in the face of Mana’s statements, the larger question remains: will KnokX Pro and its leadership hold him accountable or continue to deny justice to the man now recovering in a hospital bed? Only time will tell.