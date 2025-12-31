“RIP”: MMA Community Comes Together to Raise Funds for Family as Prominent Figure Dies at 45

Abbey Subhan wasn’t a fighter, but he was everywhere. For years, his work influenced how fans perceive MMA stories, interviews, and moments that lasted well after fight night. When news broke that he passed away at the age of 45 from a heart attack, the MMA world broke into grief, as the loss felt raw, immediate, and deeply personal.

Those who worked closely with Abbey Subhan found it difficult to express their grief. Ariel Helwani described what many people felt, stating, “This still doesn’t feel real. Abbey was one of the sweetest, kindest people I’ve ever met. Truly. A genuine good person. I can’t believe he’s not with us anymore.”

He then stated that MMA fans, particularly those who follow MMA Junkie, have been appreciating Abbey Subhan’s work for years, and that a GoFundMe page had been set up to help his family.

A similar statement was shared by MMA journalist Chamatkar Sandhu. He wrote, “Abbey was a blessing in my life. I loved him so much. The past few weeks have been devastating for his family. If you’re in a position to contribute to his GoFundMe, that would be greatly appreciated.”

Several focused on the side behind the talent. UFC commentator Jon Anik said, “My goodness. Young man and a young father. And a great human. Rest in peace, my brother.” Nolan King echoed that sentiment.

He wrote on X, “An S-tier creative mind and an even better person. Always supportive, uplifting, and funny, his kindness knew no bounds. This is a devastating loss. Rest in Peace, Abs. @kammakaze forever 💙” The shock rippled outward. Adam Martin wrote, “Omg no way. Abbey was such a nice guy. RIP and condolences to his family.”

Referee Mark Goddard reflected on Abbey Subhan’s long history in the sport: “Didn’t really know Abbey personally, but I know he was around MMA for a very long time. Very sad news. RIP.”

Ken Hathaway provided the most memorable perspective: Abbey’s talent was important, but it was overshadowed by how much he loved his family, reminding fans that behind the work was a caring husband and father. The MMA journalist also shared the link to the GoFundMe page to help out the family.

He wrote on X, “Still hard to wrap my head around it. We were lucky to have Abbey in our lives and in the MMA space. So incredibly talented and gifted. Loved what he did and loved the Junkie family, but that was a distant second to how much he loved and adored his family. A fund has been set up to help his family, if you can.”

Abbey Subhan leaves behind more than just video edits and bylines. He leaves behind a reputation based on kindness, consistency, and care—characteristics that do not fade but endure. The MMA world lost a creative force, but more significantly, someone who made the space feel warmer simply by being present.

Abbey Subhan leaves behind a long legacy of excellence

Abbey Subhan worked at MMA Junkie for nearly 11 years, eventually becoming one of the quiet pillars supporting the company’s video identity. He wasn’t just editing videos; he was defining how MMA tales were told, combining technical expertise with a thorough understanding of the sport that was evident in every project he worked on.

Colleagues remember him for more than just his work. Abbey had a way of making people feel at ease, whether they were on camera or working with him. His attention to detail, consistency, and unwavering presence made him someone others trusted. His fingerprints were all over Overreaction Time and Spinning Back Clique, as well as smart long-form stories that rarely demanded attention.

Away from work, his priorities were simple. Family came first, always. Abbey Subhan is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and their children Santino, 5, and Omari, 1; children Loverly, 23, and Marley, 18; mother Merlina Subhan; and sisters Salma and Anna Subhan.

Subhan always spoke of them with pride and centered his life on them, not the other way around. This balance of doing meaningful work while remaining grounded was what defined him. His impact on the MMA media will continue, but so will people’s memories of him as a person.