“RIP” – Muay Thai World Mourns Fighter’s Death After Extreme Weight Cut

One of the harshest aspects of combat sports, especially in mixed martial arts, is the intensive process of weight cutting. Not many fighters compete at their natural weight, and as such, many fighters trim down to compete in lower weight classes. Meanwhile, there have been some tragic reports of a fighter passing from the Muay Thai world as a result of a ‘rapid’ weight-cutting process.

We have seen how fighters get into a tense state while cutting weight. Former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov also found himself in one of the most concerning situations when he was hospitalized before his fight against Tony Ferguson. While he came out safe after getting medical attention, Muay Thai fighter Singfangkhong was not very lucky. Well, there isn’t much to talk about his career, as he was a relative newcomer in the fight scene.

Singfangkhong was reportedly cutting weight pretty fast for an upcoming fight, which led him to suffer acute kidney failure. His team and the people close to him had taken him to the hospital, and for more than 48 hours, the doctors tried their best to help him return to good health. However, the Muay Thai fighter could not overcome his illness and succumbed to it peacefully.

As expected, the whole MMA community, especially the fans, has come together to mourn the death of the Muay Thai fighter. More than that, they even condemned the so-called weight-cutting process in combat sports. Here’s what they had to say on Instagram.

Muay Thai fighter Singfangkhong’s tragic passing sparks outrage against weight cutting

First things first, the fans were devastated to see a young man lose his life as he had just begun his fighting career. As a fan wrote, “RIP,” in the comments of an Instagram post, others expressed their concern for the fighter’s family and friends, whom he left behind. “Prayers for his family, gym, and coaches.” It was then that the fans expressed their strong rejection to weight cutting in combat sports. “Weight cutting is not a joke,” said one fan.

Another fan added to the conversation, expressing an inability to comprehend why fighters go through such a strenuous process. Instead, the fans believe they should let their skills do the talking and not try to risk their health just to get some kind of an advantage over their opponents. “That’s really sad. Fighters shouldn’t try to get so small fight where you’re safe and comfortable, and healthy. Skill will always prevail with proper cardio,” said one fan, as another added, “Weight cut have never made sense. 2 ppl weighing 80 kg cutting to fight each other at 70….. Two 67 kg cutting to 61…. Just fight ur natural weight.”

Well, there were some fans who seemed really affected by the death of the Muay Thai fighter, Singfangkhong. One of them claimed that his untimely passing should be a deciding factor for the commissions to stop the weight-cutting practice. “How many people are gonna die before they ban weight cutting?” While most fans were condemning this practice, an Instagram user mentioned how ONE Championship deals with such issues. “This is so sad may his soul rest in peace. This is the reason why I loved ONE: they have a hydration testing.”



It’s a truly tragic sight to see a young fighter pass away, but the response from the fans truly shows that Singfangkhong was starting to build his place among Muay Thai fans. Nevertheless, we would like to hear your thoughts on the situation and what you think about weight cuts. Drop your comments below.