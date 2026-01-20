“RIP”: Tributes Pour In After Merab Dvalishvili Mourns Close Friend and Training Partner

The year appears to have started with a sad note for former UFC bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili. He recently mourned the passing of a close friend and training partner, Chris Sicat. Sicat was a martial arts practitioner, content creator, and host of The Speakeasy Podcast. And his passing shocked all.

On Sunday, January 18, Sicat passed away surrounded by his sister and close friends. Although a cause of death hasn’t been provided, a statement from his close ones revealed “he fought hard to the very end.” Sicat wasn’t a mainstay in Merab’s camp, but he documented his session with the former champion, sharing insights into the experience.

Merab Dvalishvili shares a one-word goodbye message

Upon learning about Sicat’s death, Merab Dvalishvili took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of them together. They appeared to have completed a rigorous sparring session. Sicat appeared truly happy, doing what he loved most. “RIP [heart break emoji, praying emoji],” Merab wrote in the caption.

According to the statement from his sister, Aly, and friends, Sicat now joins his mother and father in the afterlife. “If you knew him, you knew that family meant everything to him. He was recently baptized and anointed before his passing, which brings us comfort and peace,” the statement added.

“We find solace knowing that Chris lived a fearless and successful life and followed his dreams through his Speakeasy Podcast, as well as his passion for lifting people up and mentoring others—helping them see their potential. He showered his friends and family with endless love and laughter.”

The statement also revealed the final words Sicat spoke, and it appears to show that he was at peace in his final moments. “I’m at peace. I did everything I was supposed to do. I have no regrets,” Sicat said, per the statement. “He will be dearly, dearly missed. Fly high, Chris Sicat—a true one of one.”

Soon, more prayers and well-wishes came pouring in for the late content creator.

Fans celebrate the bountiful life led by Chris Sicat

The first user appears to have had firsthand experience of training with Sicat. “I LOVE YOU SO MUCH, CHRIS, gone way too soon! Rest easy, thank you for all the great rolls and memories we share,” the user commented. The user, Nasir Davis, is an up-and-coming MMA fighter who also appeared in Sicat’s podcast.

The next user might not have had such close ties to Sicat, but had a message for his family. “Rest in peace, Chris. My sincere condolences to Chris’s family,” the user commented. Sadly, his parents passed away before him, but he did have a sister, Aly.

Another user had close personal ties with Sicat. “Chris was an amazing guy, very kind, humble, positive in every way possible. We always talked about the grind, jokes around, sad to see you go unexpectedly, love you, my guy, may you rest in peace,” the user wrote. Sicat also mentored and supported others, which had earned him a lot of well-wishers.

Someone else expressed their anguish over losing Sicat. “Damn, this really sucks to read. What a tremendous human being. God bless, rest easy, brother,” the user commented.

Even the next user was well acquainted with the work Sicat was doing. “Bro, no way!!! One of the best people I’ve ever met and the nicest person ever! @chris_sicat I’m going to miss you, buddy! Fly high up there and live in eternity,” the user commented. The user, Isac McCary, is a Muay Thai fighter, and appears to have known Sicat long.

Chris Sicat appears to have touched many lives, and his legacy will live on through their memories.