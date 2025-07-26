“RIP USADA” Rally Hits UFC Before Tonight’s Abu Dhabi Event as Fighter’s Physique Raises Eyebrows

MMA fans stand on the brink of an electrifying showdown in the Middle East, as UFC Fight Night is set to ignite the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi — a venue renowned for its raw grit and high-stakes drama. Middleweight veterans Robert Whittaker and Reinier de Ridder headline the card in a high-voltage main event clash. The excitement doesn’t stop there — fan-favorite Shara Magomedov and several other rising stars are also in action, making this a must-watch event.

But as the octagon lights prepare to shine, controversy is casting an early shadow over UFC Abu Dhabi — with heated chatter around PEDs, USADA, Dana White, and the UFC itself. To recap, the UFC and USADA officially cut ties in late 2023.

The aftermath of that breakup continues to ignite discussions among fans and critics alike. Tensions surged as UFC icon Conor McGregor made his comeback to the testing pool. The USADA unleashed shocking allegations against Dana White and his team, driving a deeper wedge in their relationship and steering the UFC into a new partnership with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI). That move is now facing intense scrutiny. DFSI’s protocols — seen as looser compared to USADA’s — are facing backlash after a recent post on Reddit’s r/UFC spotlighted UFC welterweight Carlos Leal Miranda, who features on the Abu Dhabi prelims.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans couldn’t help but notice his shredded physique and the visible acne marks, leading to pointed questions and criticism directed right at ‘the DFSI’ and its effectiveness. As the card draws near, fans and critics are zeroing in on the fierce action inside the cage while tensions rise with the controversy brewing outside. Let’s dive in and examine this closely.

AD

Fans call out Dana White and UFC on PED issues just hours before Abu Dhabi event

“If there’s any man who got f–ked by the USADA, it’s Overeem,” Joe Rogan once recalled, underscoring just how ruthless USADA was in its mission to keep the UFC drug-free and fair. Before USADA came on board, state athletic commissions largely handled drug testing. These commissions typically conducted only pre- and post-fight urine tests, and random testing was inconsistent at best.

But once USADA took the reins in 2015, the game changed dramatically. Testing became random, year-round, and often international. For better or worse, the anti-doping program became one of the most feared aspects of being a UFC fighter. Now, with USADA gone, many fans are already mourning what they consider the sport’s last truly transparent and rigorous era. As one fan put it succinctly on Reddit: “RIP USADA.”

That comment surfaced in a Reddit thread that quickly snowballed into heavy criticism — this time aimed at Carlos Leal Miranda. His recent shredded physique had fans raising eyebrows. Some sarcastically remarked, “Jose Aldo sr.!!!” while another joked, “Maximum Holloway,” mocking both Miranda’s appearance and the state of the UFC’s new drug testing program under DFSI.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The backlash didn’t stop at memes. The thread took a darker turn as accusations started flying at DFSI, suggesting it was simply shielding Dana White. One user claimed, “Dana and Hunter now collecting the samples.” Another took a shot at Jon Jones and the UFC’s handling of his past with PEDs: “Dana was collecting Jones’ ‘samples’ that’s for sure.” That was a clear reference to UFC 214 — the night Jones knocked out Daniel Cormier, only to have the result overturned after he tested positive for Turinabol.

Soon, fans began drawing comparisons between this new UFC era and baseball’s notorious steroid era of the 1990s — a time when athletes looked jacked, home runs soared, and drug testing became a running joke. Even Joe Rogan added to the commentary when he once joked about “Let them get back on steroids.” During the USADA era, officials provided fans with a wide range of publicly available data.

Fans could track how many times each fighter underwent testing, and USADA frequently sent officials across the globe to conduct unannounced tests. In contrast, DFSI has kept operations behind closed doors, offering almost no transparency. The organization provides no reliable public data to show how often — or how thoroughly — it tests international fighters.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One Redditor captured the current mood, stating, “USADA has been gone for like 2 years, not like it was very effective for the last couple years either.” Still, many fans view USADA — flaws and all — as the gold standard. Consider the infamous UFC 200 situation: the UFC granted Brock Lesnar an exemption from the standard testing window before his fight with Mark Hunt. After the fight, test results revealed that Lesnar had used banned substances.

Officials declared his victory a no contest, imposed a $250,000 fine, and issued a one-year suspension. Mark Hunt stepped into the spotlight, boldly accusing the UFC of exerting pressure on USADA behind the scenes. Now, DFSI stands in the crosshairs once again. It’s odd that Carlos Leal has never once failed a test. What’s your take on the intense backlash from fans right now? Drop your thoughts in the comments below.