Rising 25-YO MMA Star Often Mistaken for Ben Askren’s Son Breaks Silence After UFC 319 Loss

ByIshan yadav

Aug 16, 2025 | 10:57 PM EDT

UFC 319 finally kicked off in style, living up to its reputation as one of the most anticipated fight nights of the year. From the outset, the United Center was electric as preliminary bouts set the tone, delivering both surprises and confirmations that ultimately paved the way for the evening’s main card. In the midst of the action, rising 25-year-old lightweight contender Chase Hooper looked to extend his five-fight win streak when he faced seasoned veteran Alexander Hernandez.

However, despite ‘The Dream’s energy and momentum, ‘The Great Ape’s experience proved decisive. The Missouri native scored a knockout at 4:58 of the first round, bringing Hooper’s streak to a halt and dealing a major blow to the young fighter’s trajectory.

Chase Hooper releases statement following UFC 319 loss

Chase Hooper, frequently mistaken for UFC veteran Ben Askren’s son because of their similar fighting styles and resumes, refused to let the loss define him—just like his supposed ‘father,’ Askren. The duo has even pranked fans, fighters like Jorge Masvidal, and journalists such as Ariel Helwani. As the night unfolded, Hooper finally spoke out on X, owning the defeat and promising he’ll come back stronger than ever.

“Well, not the best night at the office… camp went well, weight cut was smooth, felt great in the warmup but it didn’t come together in the 15 minutes that mattered. Got complacent at the end of the round and caught a heater. No excuses. Back to real life tomorrow and back to work,” Chase Hooper wrote.

Still, one loss doesn’t define a fighter—especially not 25-year-old Chase Hooper, whose record now stands at 16-4-1. Hooper has been making waves in the Contender Series since 2018, but his stock skyrocketed in 2023. Following a standout win over Nick Fiore, he looked unstoppable, riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC—until today, when he ran into the seasoned Alexander Hernandez.

As a result, fans are now eagerly waiting for Ben Askren’s take on Hooper’s defeat, especially considering the fighter’s recent health struggles, including pneumonia and a staph infection that severely impacted both of his lungs.

Now, onto the main event…

Israel Adesanya makes stunning prediction for Dricus Du Plessis vs Khamzat Chimaev

UFC former middleweight star Israel Adesanya may be on the tail end of his career, but his ability to turn in-ring experience into sharp analyst insight remains razor-sharp. And what better stage than UFC 319, headlined by a title once long held by Adesanya himself? All eyes now turn to reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis versus Khamzat Chimaev, widely tipped as the fight of the year.

The matchup is a study in contrasts: Chimaev is feared for his knockout power and dominant top-edge wrestling, while ‘DDP’, often described as having “no technique, no rhythm,” thrives on relentless pressure, raw strength, and unpredictable aggression inside the Octagon. In just a few hours, Chicago’s United Center will host this high-stakes showdown. Speaking about the fight and the future of his former rival Du Plessis, on his YouTube channel, Adesanya offered his take:

“I’ve looked at this fight two ways: Khamzat comes out, grabs a hold of DDP, and drags him into deep water in the first or second round to finish him. Or DDP matches Khamzat’s crazy with his own type of crazy, shows his will not to quit, and drags Khamzat into the third, fourth, and fifth rounds to get the win. That’s how I see this fight going,” Adesanya said.

Now it’s over to you: what’s your take on the UFC 319 headliner between Khamzat Chimaev and reigning champion Dricus Du Plessis? Can ‘Borz’ dethrone the South African hype, or will Du Plessis hold onto his crown? Share your predictions below.

Is Chase Hooper the next Ben Askren, or will he carve his own path in UFC?

