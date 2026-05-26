Rising UFC Prospect Forced to Pause Career Due to Severe Heart Complication

A UFC prospect who aimed for an illustrious career under Dana White’s banner is now staring a serious heart condition that has halted those ambitions for now. According to reports, 35-year-old Swedish fighter Andreas Gustafsson has suffered a major heart issue that not only ruled him out of his upcoming fight against Daniil Donchenko at UFC Baku, but has also cast doubt over his MMA career.

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According to Swedish outlet Frontkick, Gustafsson is dealing with major heart issues, including “atrial fibrillation and recurring heart rushes.” It remains unclear when the Swedish fighter first developed the condition. Frontkick’s report claimed that Gustafsson’s condition worsened during the UFC Baku training camp. That indicates he may have been dealing with the issue for quite some time. So, the rising prospect’s team has decided to pause his pro-MMA career, hoping the disease does not become career-ending.

Atrial fibrillation and recurring heart rushes can cause irregular heart rhythms and severely impact cardiovascular activity. As per the Cardiovascular Group’s website, recovery from the condition can take anywhere from one week to three months, depending on the severity. Unfortunately, regaining fighting form after recovery can be extremely difficult, as the strain on his body can be significant, and a former UFC fighter is a real example of that struggle.

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In 2023, former UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve also dealt with a leaking aortic valve condition. After recovering, Struve returned to competition, but admitted he was competing at only 50% capacity. Andreas Gustafsson, who currently holds a 12-3 professional MMA record and is 1-1 in the UFC, could face similar difficulties, though the nature of their diseases is different.

Last year, he also withdrew from a fight against Preston Parsons in January due to a neck injury, which adds another layer of concern.

That said, with Gustafsson out of his fight against Donchenko, the UFC has yet to confirm whether the bout will be canceled entirely or if a replacement opponent will be found. The situation has added to the promotion’s growing concerns ahead of the Baku event, especially with another title contender also being forced out of competition.

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Former title challenger out of UFC Baku due to a rib injury

Marvin Vettori was one of the star additions to the UFC’s second visit to Baku. However, ahead of the event, the former middleweight title challenger suffered a rib injury during training that ruled him out of his fight against Ismail Naurdiev. Following the unfortunate setback, Vettori addressed the details of his injury on social media.

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“Unfortunately, I am here to tell you that a few days ago I got hurt on my rib,” Vettori said. “I did an MRI and it came back today showing that the rib is broken. So, I won’t be fighting on June 27. I was really looking forward to this fight. I moved from Florida to California for this camp. I wanted to get back to my roots, train with Beneil (Dariush).

“I was feeling good. Sometimes, s— happens and you can’t do nothing about it. Now I’m just gonna focus on my recovery. Hopefully it doesn’t take too long. Four to six weeks and I am good to train again. For everybody that supported me, I am thankful for that. I promise you that I will be back.”

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For Vettori, the UFC Baku bout was crucial for a comeback. ‘The Italian Dream’ is currently on a four-fight losing streak and has been winless since 2023, when he defeated Roman Dolidze. With that, the UFC has now lost both a rising prospect and a former title contender from the June 27 event, creating more complications for the promotion with only a month remaining before fight night.

That said, with athletes continuing to suffer injuries and health-related setbacks, it once again shows how unpredictable life can be, even for competitors who appear to be in peak physical condition.