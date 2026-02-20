Rising UFC Prospect’s Fight Cancelled After Testing Positive for Banned Substance

A rising MMA prospect appears to have jeopardized the chance of her lifetime. Carol Foro and her team have revealed that she tested positive in a drug screening. The strawweight, who was scheduled to make her promotional debut on March 28 at UFC Seattle, has tested positive for a banned diuretic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Carol Foro was set to face Stephanie Luciano, but they participated in an out-of-competition test on January 6 that has now returned positive for a diuretic not on the approved substance list. So, the UFC has decided to hold off on Foro’s debut fight and will allow her to compete once it’s proven she did not consume the substance intentionally. Her team has now come forward with an official statement on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carol Foro’s team calls the ingestion unintentional

“The athlete tested positive for a type of diuretic in an out-of-competition test conducted on January 6th,” a statement from RPlay Thai read. “From the very beginning, Carol has been in direct and constant communication with Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) and the UFC, fully cooperating to clarify the facts and conduct the procedure through the appropriate channels.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Carol did not use the diuretic consciously or intentionally… The quantities indicated in the result are not compatible with a typical scenario of accidental contamination in trace amounts… Our main line of investigation at this time is that the substance may have originated from a supplement… likely contained additional ingredients not listed on the label. The supplement has already been sent to the United States… [for] laboratory analysis to verify its composition and traceability.”

The UFC, as a result, has allowed the 9-1 athlete to withdraw from competition until she is technically cleared. Meanwhile, the 28-year-old and her team have conveyed their commitment to keeping the sport clean.



ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RPLAYTHAI (@rplaythai) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

Outside of the UFC, Carol Foro defeated Shanelle Dyer in Dana White’s Contender Series in September last year to secure her spot in the promotion. Before that, the Brazilian was on a six-fight winning streak across several promotions. Her debut in the UFC would have marked a significant turning point in her career.

ADVERTISEMENT

So, now the question is, what happens to Stephanie Luciano? Is she also forced to sit out the fight?

Brazilian UFC strawweight steps in to save the day

ADVERTISEMENT

After Foro’s exit from the fight, a Brazilian strawweight has stepped in to save the day. Who? Answering the call is Alexia Thainara, who now faces Stephanie Luciano at UFC Seattle, according to MMA journalist Leo Guimarães.

Thainara’s willingness to compete on roughly five weeks’ notice injects unpredictability into the matchup and underscores her eagerness to seize a career-defining opportunity. The ‘Burguesinha’ has had just two fights in the UFC, where she secured a first-round submission win over Molly McCann.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also defeated Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision in September last year. Her short-notice appearances can help elevate her profile, particularly with a statement performance. Meanwhile, Luciano must quickly adjust her preparation after building a camp around a different opponent.

It appears, despite the snafu, Stephanie Luciano won’t go unpaid until her next fight. But the bigger question is—will the positive drug test affect Foro’s relationship with the UFC?