Risky Move Against Brian Ortega Leaves Aljamain Sterling “Crippled” as He Shares Painful Medical Update

Fighters live on the edge. Every strike, every risk, can change not just the trajectory of a fight but also a fighter’s career. At UFC Shanghai, Aljamain Sterling was reminded of that brutal truth. He dominated Brian Ortega in a one-sided affair, but one flashy move came back to haunt him. It wasn’t the punches, the kicks, or even the takedowns that left him hurting.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Instead, it was a spinning elbow attempt that turned into a nightmare. The ‘Funk Master’ left the arena with his hand raised, but when the dust settled, the real battle had just begun. As such, during his recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, the former bantamweight champion appeared on screen with what appeared to be a full-white sleeve covering his arm. Helwani didn’t miss it and asked why he was wearing it.

Sterling admitted that it was his own fault as he tried to keep the situation lighthearted by stating, “This is from the spinning back tricep. Don’t do that. If you want, you hit with the point of the elbow. I thought it was a cool thing to do, and it backfired. Um, now I’m crippled for a little bit.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That’s the cruel paradox of MMA: the same creativity that makes fighters dangerous can also undo them. The veteran MMA journalist then asked the big question: Will it require surgery?

Luckily, Aljamain Sterling revealed in the conversation on ‘The Ariel Helwani Show’: “No, it’s a grade two. I think grade two is like a sliding scale of like I think they say 20% to 99% torn. Grade three is like just completely off the bone. So not completely off the bone. And they said just PT 5 weeks and then see how it heals and recovers. So that’s just what I’m doing right now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago May 4, 2023, Newark, NJ, NEWARK, NJ, United States: Newark NJ – May 4: Aljamain Sterling speaks to the press and the fans at UFC288 – Sterling vs Cejudo – press conference, PK, Pressekonferenz at Prudential Center on May 4, 2023 in Newark, NJ Newark, NJ United States – ZUMAp175 20230504_zsa_p175_037 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

Despite his optimism, a grade two tricep tear is no small injury. Doctors typically classify it as a partial tear. While it often doesn’t require surgery, as mentioned by Sterling himself, recovery can stretch from 8 to 12 weeks depending on severity. With his “5 weeks” of physical therapy, ‘Funk Master’ might hope for a return later in the year, but the timeline could be far less forgiving.

AD

Aljamain Sterling also revealed on his YouTube channel that the injury left his arm swollen like “a balloon” and confessed, “I’m a little bit saddened by that because obviously the momentum, riding the wave right now and then that happens, I’m thinking maybe I could be back and ready to compete by December, which I still think I can. Just depends on how fast this heals.”

After leaving bantamweight behind, he made a statement with a dominant win over Calvin Kattar, dropped a decision to Movsar Evloev, and then outclassed Ortega in Shanghai. This last fight proved he still has plenty to offer at 145 pounds, if his body holds up. In fact, he’s already got his sights set on the gold held by Alexander Volkanovski!

Aljamain Sterling reveals why he’s a “better scalp” for Alexander Volkanovski’s next title defense

Fresh off the Ortega win, Aljamain Sterling wasted no time setting his sights higher. In his interview with Ariel Helwani, the former bantamweight champ revealed he had already spoken privately with Alexander Volkanovski about a potential clash for the featherweight crown.

According to him, “(Volkanovski) said he’ll throw my name in the hat. I hope I’m next.” The optimism, though, came with a dose of reality. Sterling admitted that UFC matchmaker Hunter Campbell told him directly that he wasn’t next in line. Still, he believes there’s logic in giving Volkanovski the matchup.

Why? As he explained, it’s a more compelling storyline as he confessed, “It’s a better accolade fight for him versus fighting someone who’s just an undefeated prospect.” The reasoning is simple: name value. Sterling, a former bantamweight champion, brings credentials, recognition, and a proven resume. He’s also aware of the stylistic appeal he might hold for Volkanovski.

As Sterling further revealed, “I’m not a power puncher, right? There’s less risk, higher reward, in terms of the name value. He gets a better scalp if he were to win (against me). I think there’s more upside for a fight with myself (for Volkanovski rather than a fight against) Lerone Murphy.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aljamain Sterling’s gamble in Shanghai left him with more than just a highlight-reel win. A spinning elbow gone wrong has turned into weeks of rehab and uncertainty, but the ‘Funk Master’ refuses to let it derail his momentum.

With eyes firmly locked on Alexander Volkanovski, Sterling is making his case as the featherweight title challenger who brings both name value and storyline intrigue. Yet the question lingers, will the UFC see things his way, or will his injury and timing open the door for a younger contender like Lerone Murphy to seize the spotlight? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!