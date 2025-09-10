Rob Font Net Worth in 2025: Salary of the Fighter Who Went From Delivering Pizza to UFC Stardom

With fighters like Ilia Topuria and Arman Tsarukyan being exceptions to the rule, most fighters start from the bottom of the financial barrel. For Rob Font, the road to becoming a top UFC bantamweight contender was fraught with gruelingly long hours, unexpected setbacks, and the kind of grit that defines underdog stories in the fight world. His rise from a life delivering pizzas in Tampa to fighting at some of the organization’s biggest events speaks volumes about the perseverance that fuels MMA’s most compelling journeys.

But since we began this piece by talking about fighters and their finances, let’s take a look at the kind of money Rob Font makes through his fights in the Octagon. After all, at the end of the day, it’s the numbers that define the success of a fighter.

What is Rob Font’s net worth in 2025?

According to multiple reports, Rob Font is currently worth somewhere over a million dollars. This figure is primarily derived from his UFC fight purses and performance-related earnings, including bonuses and sponsorship money.

That begs the question: How much has the Massachusetts native earned from his UFC fights? And what was his biggest payday?

Rob Font’s career earnings & UFC payouts

Rob Font began his UFC journey in 2014 with a win against George Roop, earning a base salary of only $8,000. In his second UFC match, the amount went up to $10,000. But it was his performance at UFC Vegas 44 against Jose Aldo that got Font his first six-figure base salary, i.e., $100,000. Unfortunately, it ended up in a loss, and his total payout for the event was $111,000.

However, now, the Puerto Rican fighter’s base salary has risen to $160,000 to show up, and another $160,000 to win. He received that amount in his last fight against Jean Matsumoto back in February 2025. It was a figure similar to what Font received back in 2023 at UFC Nashville. Despite his defeat against Cory Sandhagen, Font received a total reward of $325,000. So, we can certainly expect him to earn somewhere around $325,000 at the 2025 Noche UFC.

But as mentioned before, the American star didn’t always have seven digits in his net worth. There was a time when he had to deliver pizzas to make money. So, how did he find mixed martial arts?

Rob Font’s backstory as a pizza delivery guy

Things weren’t smooth for Font in the beginning. To return to community college and attempt his GED after getting dismissed from high school, he had to save up a significant sum of money. And to do that, he began delivering pizzas in Tampa, Florida. One fine day, one instance got him interested in mixed martial arts. Talking to It’s Content, the bantamweight star said, “I was in Tampa, Florida, delivering pizzas. I want to say it was like a Saturday night. Delivered to a house. There was a couple of guys outside grappling doing jiu-jitsu.”

Sensing the intrigue in him, his customers started to show him a couple of things. Font added, “They kind of broke it down to me. I would say maybe two days later, I was in the gym trying a free week trial. That was it. I was hooked.” And soon, he found his way into a gym and, in the end, turned his sudden interest in martial arts into his career.

Since his MMA debut in Premier FC in 2011, Rob Font has come a long way with a professional MMA record of 22 wins and 8 losses. His next fight is at the upcoming UFC Noche Fight Night card against David Martinez this Saturday. How much will Rob Font earn in this fight – win or lose? Let us know.