“Robbed”: Fans Furious Over Alexa Grasso Decision Against Manon Fiorot

Alexa Grasso got her hand raised at UFC Noche, but not everyone watching thought she deserved it. The former women’s flyweight champion edged out Manon Fiorot via unanimous decision, and fans were quick to question whether the 33-year-old really did enough to take the win.

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With the UFC reportedly dangling a potential title shot in front of the winner, this wasn’t just another fight on the card; it could have decided who gets the next crack at flyweight gold.

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Grasso came out swinging, and ‘The Beast’ was immediately put on the back foot. Her leg kicks messed with the French contender’s movement, while her combinations kept Fiorot from finding her rhythm or settling into her preferred range.

And then came the big moment. Late in the opening round, Alexa Grasso landed a right hook that dropped the 36-year-old and gave the former champion a clear statement of intent. Manon Fiorot was also starting to show some damage around her right eye, with Grasso continuing to dictate the exchanges.

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Imago MMA: UFC 315 – Grasso v Silva May 10, 2025 Montreal, Quebec, CANADA Alexa Grasso red gloves fights Natalia Silva blue gloves during UFC 315 at Bell Centre. Montreal Bell Centre Quebec CANADA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xEricxBoltex 20250510_jhp_bb5_0205

But ‘The Beast’ wasn’t about to let Alexa Grasso run away with it. The second round was a different story, with the French contender finding her rhythm, landing more of her own shots, and finally making the 33-year-old work instead of just reacting to her pressure.

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That momentum carried straight into the third. Fiorot started finding openings with her left hand and putting together combinations, making the final round a much more competitive affair.

Despite Alexa Grasso’s clear advantage in the first round, the competitive nature of the final two rounds caused many fans to believe Fiorot had done enough to win the fight at UFC Noche. However, the judges still scored the bout 29-28, 29-28, and 29-28 in favor of the Mexican.

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With the win, the 33-year-old stays right in the middle of the flyweight title picture. The division is about to get a new champion, with Natalia Silva and Wang Cong set to fight for the vacant belt at UFC 332 after Valentina Shevchenko decided to relinquish it while recovering from injury.

Now, Grasso will be hoping this latest win is enough to get her another shot against whoever wins that night. Whether fans agree with the judges or not, there is no denying that the former champion has put herself right back in the conversation.

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But that did not stop them from going off on the Mexican fighter, especially since her last five bouts went the distance, except her fight against Maycee Barber earlier this year that ended in the very first round.

Fans question Alexa Grasso’s unanimous decision win at UFC Noche

While Alexa Grasso seemed to have the opening round in the bag at UFC Noche, several fans felt Manon Fiorot took control in the second and third. By the time the decision was revealed, some accused the judges of robbing Fiorot, with one post reading, “Damn, they robbed Manon bad lol. Look at Grasso.”

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Another added, “WTF, that’s clear robbery!!”

Some also took aim at Alexa Grasso’s output, arguing that her early dominance wasn’t enough to justify all three judges scoring the fight in her favor.

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“Sooo Alexa Grasso is just flyweight Rose Namajunas, huh? Either a world-beater or a– depending entirely on what version shows up,” a fan wrote.

Another focused on the Mexican’s performance in the final round, writing, “Bro Grasso can’t do anything in round 3; that range is s—-.”

Others were even more direct in their criticism, with one fan stating, “Masterclass?? She arguably lost 😂.”

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The biggest point of disagreement appeared to be the second round. One viewer wrote, “Grasso did not win that fight. Manon won R2 and 3,” while another asked, “In what world Grasso won the 2nd round?”

The criticism continued, with fans insisting that ‘The Beast’ had done enough to earn the decision.

“She did NOT win round 2,” a fan argued.

Another added, “First round she clearly took but struggled to land much after.”

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Alexa Grasso’s win tonight at UFC Noche nevertheless gives her another important result in the division, even if the scorecards are going to be the big talking point for a while. With the title now vacated by the very woman who stole it away from her at UFC 306, the former champion could be right back near the front of the line.

But if the reaction to this fight is anything to go by, not everyone is convinced she did enough to make that case.