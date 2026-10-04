Robbery Controversy Strikes UFC 332 After Marvin Vettori Loses Fifth Fight in a Row

Marvin Vettori didn’t exactly walk into UFC 332 with his back against the wall; he was pretty much glued to it. After four straight losses, no fights in 2026, and his UFC future starting to look seriously shaky, the 33-year-old desperately needed a win against Ismail Naurdiev tonight. And then came the judges.

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‘The Italian Dream’ looked like he had finally done enough to snap the skid, but the scorecards went completely the other way, handing Naurdiev a unanimous 29-28 decision. Just like that, Marvin Vettori’s losing streak hit five fights, and fans wasted absolutely no time screaming robbery.

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Imago MMA: UFC 286 – Vettori vs Dolidze Mar 18, 2023 London, UNITED KINGDOM Marvin Vettori red gloves fights Roman Dolidze blue gloves during UFC 286 at O2 Arena. London O2 Arena UNITED KINGDOM, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xPerxHaljestamx 20230318_kab_bk4_164

Marvin Vettori came out looking to turn this into a grind, and he wasted no time picking up the pace. He mixed sharp boxing combinations with nasty leg kicks, while Naurdiev fired back with plenty of his own offense.

Ismail Naurdiev then landed the biggest shot of Round 2, cracking Vettori with a right hand that briefly rocked him. But the former title challenger shook it off fast and started turning the fight into his own. As ‘Berzdog’ slowed down in the third, Vettori kept marching forward, throwing with urgency and repeatedly stuffing his takedown attempts to close the fight with a strong finish.

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By the time the final horn sounded, Vettori was still pushing the pace while Naurdiev looked increasingly tired. Then came the scorecards, and that’s where things got spicy. All three judges had it 29-28 for Naurdiev.

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And that’s what makes this latest loss sting even more for the 33-year-old. Just five years ago, ‘The Italian Dream’ was riding a five-fight winning streak and pushing for another shot at Israel Adesanya. When they finally ran it back at UFC 263, however, ‘The Last Stylebender’ beat him by unanimous decision.

Vettori briefly stopped the bleeding against Paulo Costa at UFC Vegas 41 and later beat Roman Dolidze at UFC 286, but that remains his last victory. Since then, Jared Cannonier, Dolidze in their rematch, Brendan Allen and Brunno Ferreira have all beaten him. The Naurdiev loss now makes it five straight defeats.

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That leaves him in a seriously uncomfortable position. He rarely finishes opponents, isn’t known for an especially exciting style and doesn’t have a massive fanbase to help protect his roster spot.

Had he gotten his hand raised against Ismail Naurdiev, he would at least have had something to build on. ‘The Italian Dream’ had just fought his way through three rounds, finished stronger, and appeared to have the momentum late.

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But none of that mattered as the decision handed him a fifth straight loss and instantly gave fans plenty to argue about.

Fans accuse UFC 332 judges of robbing Marvin Vettori

Most of the controversy came down to Rounds 2 and 3 at UFC 332. And honestly, that’s where things got really interesting. Ismail Naurdiev definitely had the biggest moment of the second round when he briefly rocked Vettori, but the Italian didn’t stay in trouble for long. He recovered, turned the pressure back up, and started taking over large stretches of the round.

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By the end, ‘The Italian Dream’ was landing more, marching forward, and even appeared to rock Ismail Naurdiev himself. For a lot of viewers, that late surge was enough to swing the round his way.

Then came Round 3, and Vettori’s case only got stronger. ‘Berzdog’ looked like he was slowing down, while the 33-year-old kept coming forward and throwing with urgency. Naurdiev did manage to get his wrestling going and scored multiple takedowns, but Marvin Vettori wasn’t exactly staying down. He quickly got back to his feet and kept the fight moving in his favor.

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That’s why plenty of fans felt ‘The Italian’ had clearly done enough to take the third, and, depending on how they scored the second, potentially the fight itself.

That led to an avalanche of criticism toward the judges. “Vettori won that. Split the 1st and the 3rd; the 2nd was close, but I thought Marvin edged it,” one fan wrote.

Another pointed to Marvin Vettori’s existing losing streak, saying, “Vettori was already on a 4-fight losing streak; judges really couldn’t edge this close fight for him smh.”

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The reactions only became harsher from there. “This was one of the worst robberies in UFC history 100%, 29-28 Vettori,” one viewer claimed, while another wrote, “Nice robbery, f— you guys tryna build new prospects robbing wins, how the f— did he win the second round for 3 pillow punches more while he got rocked?”

“Marvin won. You got outdogged and b—hed,” another fan posted.

Others also believed the damage and forward pressure clearly favored the former title challenger. “Great fight both ways, but Marvin won that,” one viewer said, while another asked, “How did the optics of loud leg kicks that didn’t do any real damage win the fight? Marvin won 2 rounds on damage.”

The strongest criticism focused on the final two rounds. “Robbery. Marvin won rounds 2 and 3. Absolutely ridiculous,” one fan wrote.

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“They done my boy Vettori dirty,” another added, followed by, “Disgusting robbery. 💔 Shame on the judges.”

One final reaction summed up the frustration over what could have been a desperately needed win for the former title challenger: “Vettori won the 2nd even after getting rocked, took over the third, poor guy got robbed of a hard-fought W.”

Now, five straight losses have Marvin Vettori staring down the barrel of a serious roster problem. And this controversial defeat only makes his UFC future look even shakier.