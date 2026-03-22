“Robbery of the Year” – Movsar Evloev Leaves UFC Fans Fuming After Controversial Win Over Lerone Murphy

Movsar Evloev and Lerone Murphy delivered a thrilling main event action, but people aren’t quite satisfied with the outcome. Evloev surged late with dominant wrestling to edge out Murphy in a razor-close fight. Despite Murphy’s strong middle rounds and a point deduction in the fourth, Evloev’s pressure in the championship rounds sealed a majority decision win.

Judges scored the fight 48-46, 48-46 in Evloev’s favor, while a third saw the fight a 47-47 draw. As one may have guessed, the Russian featherweight immediately took the mic in the aftermath to call out the champion Alexander Volkanovski for a title fight, who has already expressed his desire to face a fresh challenger.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Alex mentioned my name a lot of times. I’m accepting his challenge,” Evloev said in his post-fight interview. “UFC, there [are] no excuses to not let me fight for the title. I have nothing to say.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It didn’t take long for ‘Volk’ to respond.

“This old man still has some tricks left. Bring it on,” Volkanovski responded.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Lerone Murphy remained gracious in defeat, addressing his home crowd and even endorsing Movsar Evloev for the next title shot. Notably, he also mentioned that he had injured his hip, something he told his corner near the end of the fight. In any case, Murphy has now suffered his first career defeat, while the Russian improves to 20-0.

While Murphy displayed sportsmanship after the loss, fans were far less forgiving, quickly flooding social media to brand the decision a ‘robbery.’

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans in utter disbelief of Movsar Evloev vs. Lerone Murphy

One user quickly handed the result an award. The user wrote: “Robbery of the year! It was [a] draw at best! How tf did they score it 49-46 Movsar?!” But none of the judges scored the fight 49-46.

Someone else blamed the promotion for the outcome. The fan commented, “LMFAO, this company is so beyond washed, man. There’s zero world where Movsar won this fight, are actually fr.” It’s worth noting that judges aren’t hired by the promotion. Judges and referees are appointed by local athletic commissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The next user couldn’t get over the fact that Evloev won despite a point deduction. “Wait, how the f**k did Movsar win that? Even if he won two, three, and four, with the point deduction, it’s a draw. What the actual f**k?” the user asked. While Murphy was dominating in the middle rounds, the Russian bounced back and secured multiple takedowns, controlled position, and landed steady damage on the mat.

Another user highlighted something interesting: “Movsar has now been the beneficiary of two very controversial decisions in a row. Never wanna hear people say he’s unfairly treated again lol.” People did feel the same way when Aljamain Sterling failed to secure a win over Movsar in December 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even this fan felt Murphy won: “That was either a draw or Lerone Murphy win, Movsar did not win that. Neither one of deserve a Volk title shot.” Whether the fan likes it or not, ‘Volk’ has already responded to the Russian’s callout. And if things go well, the pair could end up fighting next.

Judging by the fans’ sentiment, Movsar Evloev has a lot to prove. To most, he was just handed two gifts back-to-back. But can he prove he is worth it when he enters the cage against Alexander Volkanovski?