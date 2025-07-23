Robert Whittaker Reveals Only Way Khamzat Chimaev Beats Dricus Du Plessis

The countdown to UFC 319 has officially begun! On August 16, the Octagon lands in Chicago, where middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis will defend his crown against the undefeated force that is Khamzat Chimaev.

But not everyone believes this will be smooth sailing for ‘Borz’. In fact, someone who’s fought and lost to both men has now stepped in with a bold prediction. So, what does Robert Whittaker really think will happen when Du Plessis and Chimaev collide under the bright lights?

In a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘The Reaper’ didn’t hold back. Talking about the highly-anticipated middleweight showdown, he stated, “Honestly, Chimaev is going to get him to the ground. If he doesn’t finish him there, I don’t think he wins. That’s just how I feel.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As mentioned above, the former champion has firsthand experience with both men. He was mauled and submitted by Chimaev in one round at UFC 308. And before that, he was TKO’d by Du Plessis in one of the South African’s biggest underdog wins to date at UFC 290.

AD

So, what does he see that others might not? According to Whittaker, “I think if you can’t get Dricus out in the first, which Chimaev can do, his first round finishes is his theme, right? But if he doesn’t get him out of there, I think Dricus looks good, looks very promising. He’s a guy that if you don’t get rid of, he kind of wins.”

It’s an interesting point. ‘Stillknocks’ thrives in the chaos and manages to pull off victories when everyone is counting him out. Khamzat Chimaev, meanwhile, is known for blitzing early. But in both his decision wins against Gilbert Burns and Kamaru Usman, he showed signs of slowing down by round three. UFC 319, however, is a five-round war for the elusive gold.

As such, Robert Whittaker’s take adds a new layer to what’s already one of the most intriguing matchups of the year. Chimaev might be a -180 betting favorite, but Dricus Du Plessis has made a habit of proving the odds wrong. Yet, another middleweight who’s been making waves since his arrival into the UFC has a different take on the upcoming title clash!

Khamzat Chimaev put on alert by Reinier De Ridder as ‘The Reaper’s warning hangs over UFC 319

Reinier De Ridder isn’t just focused on Robert Whittaker, who’s his upcoming opponent at UFC on ABC 9. He’s also keeping a close eye on what happens a few weeks later in Chicago. Why? Because the winner of Dricus Du Plessis vs. Khamzat Chimaev could very well be his next target.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And for ‘The Dutch Knight,’ it’s not just about who wins, it’s about what comes next. Speaking to MMA Junkie Radio, De Ridder shared his thoughts on the UFC 319 main event. He didn’t pick a side, but he made one thing clear: both outcomes carry very different consequences. How?

According to him, “I think if it’s going to be Khamzat, then it might slow everything a bit down because he doesn’t really fight that often.” That’s the issue. While Chimaev has remained undefeated, his frequent medical troubles and long layoffs have stalled momentum.

And for someone like De Ridder, who’s trying to climb the ladder quickly, that’s not ideal as he continued, “So, that being said, it would be nice if it’s Dricus, but I don’t really mind too much.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In fact, he’s already got a prediction for his own future matchups. He explained, “We’ll see what happens, and I imagine I’ll be fighting both of them before next year’s over anyway.” With UFC 319 drawing closer, the middleweight division stands on the edge of a major shift.

Robert Whittaker’s warning rings clear. Khamzat Chimaev has a narrow window to dominate, but if Du Plessis survives that early storm, the tide could turn fast. And no matter what happens in the Octagon, ‘The Dutch Knight’ will be waiting for both of them!