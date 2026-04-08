Robert Whittaker Shuts Down Opponent Rumors as Race to Face UFC 327 Winner Intensifies

The UFC’s light heavyweight division just got more dangerous after Alex Pereira vacated the 205-pound crown to move to heavyweight. Former middleweight king Robert Whittaker, among others, has joined the division. And immediately, speculation grew that Whittaker would face Magomed Ankalaev next. But the former UFC middleweight champion has already made up his mind regarding that particular bout.

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“I don’t think so,” said Whittaker during an interview with Main Event TV. “I do know that we both announced our fights and the dates kind of lined up, but I don’t think that fight [against Ankalaev] is happening. Yeah, there’s a lot of speculation.

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I see a new rumored fight card with me and somebody else there every week, so I don’t know who I’m up against then. Usually, my relationship with the UFC is pretty good, so I try to give a date that I’ll be prepared to fight, and they hook me up with the assignment. So I like the way we’ve done business, and I don’t think I’ll change it.”

For those unaware, a few weeks ago, Robert Whittaker and Magomed Ankalaev announced their next fight would be in July. Upon hearing the same day, many speculated that they would scrap against each other. However, the UFC hasn’t made any confirmation. To that end, even Whittaker expressed his doubt over this matchup.

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Now, practically, Whittaker vs. Ankalaev did seem like a questionable fight in the current scenario. ‘The Reaper’ would be making his light heavyweight debut. To book him against the No. 1-ranked contender and former champion, Ankalaev, would have surely raised questions. As such, many in the community are inclined towards the idea of ‘Big Ank’ fighting for the title next.

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As for now, Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg will fight for the vacant light heavyweight title at UFC 327 next. Surely, Ankalaev would want to have another go at the championship and come back from the Alex Pereira loss at UFC 320, which dethroned him as the champion. But of course, the Dagestani isn’t the only one in the race.

Azamat Murzakanov could be another option. Competing in the co-main event of UFC 327 against Paulo Costa, a win could extend Murzakanov’s streak to seven. And with that, he could make his claim at the light heavyweight title. In addition to Murzakanov, Khalil Rountree Jr., a former title challenger, could also be counted as a contender

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As for Whittaker, Jamahal Hill, and Volkan Oezdemir do stand as suitable options for his 205-pound debut fight. Quite a number of contenders in the light heavyweight division, right? And surely this might lead one to speculate why Prochazka vs. Ulberg for the vacant title?

A look into Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg’s credibility in the UFC light heavyweight division

When Alex Pereira entered the UFC light heavyweight division, he absolutely dominated. After beating Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295, ‘Poatan’ crowned himself as the champion. However, the rule wasn’t quite easy.

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Magomed Ankalaev came in as the kryptonite to beat the Brazilian at UFC 313 via unanimous decision. It was a defeat that made people question ‘Poatan’. Among many, UFC commentator Michael Bisping questioned Pereira’s hunger. But the Brazilian rose back up to defeat Ankalaev via TKO in the rematch. Surely, an impressive reign, but do Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg possess such qualities to become the next king?

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Maybe the UFC feels so. Hence, they were rewarded with the vacant title shot at UFC 327. But what could be the other factors behind Prochazka and Ulberg getting a title shot?

The opinion here may be subjective. But Prochazka and Ulberg are two of the top-ranked fighters after Ankalaev. While one could argue, why not the Dagestani then? The answer lies in his recent performance against Pereira, where he was finished in the opening round. On the contrary, Prochazka stands on a two-fight winning streak, while Carlos Ulberg has won the last nine of his bouts.

For the UFC here, this could have been one of the main reasons. Do you feel the same? Let us know in the comments below!