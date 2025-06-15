Rodolfo Bellato Draws Justin Gaethje & Fans’ Anger as UFC Atlanta Dive Gives Aljamain Sterling Flashbacks

“My UFC fights didn’t involve much ground action, so he’ll definitely try to take it there. But I’ll show him I’m a black belt too,” said Rodolfo Bellato ahead of his UFC Atlanta clash with Paul Craig. And he was spot on—Craig did take the fight to the ground in hopes of snapping his three-fight skid. However, it all went to waste, as the bout was ultimately ruled a no-contest by the officials.

Bellato and Craig were just minutes away from fighting each other at UFC Vegas 106 last month. However, the Brazilian pulled out of the bout due to a case of herpes. Their fight was rescheduled for UFC Atlanta, and there was palpable excitement to finally witness the clash. Despite the wait, the fight ended within the first round.

Why? Well, during the last five seconds of the first round, Bellato was on top of Craig, trying to finish the fight. Craig, on the other hand, was attempting to establish a grappling position. With just three seconds left in the round, ‘BearJew’ threw an upkick that narrowly hit Bellato in the face, sending him to the canvas—a moment that was eerily similar to when Petr Yan threw an illegal knee at a downed Aljamain Sterling the first they fought at UFC 259.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Bellato was rocked by the kick and laid on the canvas. Soon after, the referee stepped in and ruled the bout a no contest. “Due to an accidental foul, and recommendation from our Octagon physician, the bout between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato has been ruled a no contest,” said the official UFC handle. As the anticipated fight ended in an NC, the MMA community rallied on social media to call out both the fighters for the show.

AD

Fans are unhappy with the NC at the UFC Atlanta fight between Paul Craig and Rodolfo Bellato

Biggest flop in mma history

Looked like it barely touched him

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That might be worse acting than Aljo did against Yan. Bellato is a bitch for that #UFCAtlanta

Seeing that Brain Trauma from Bellato was scary

What the f— Bellato just got put out to a upkick by Paul Craig such a crazy reaction when he woke back up

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Crazy, hope Belato is okay. Sucks for him.

Faked it to get a dq win