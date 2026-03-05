What Is the Meaning Behind Rodolfo Bellato’s Tattoos? Exploring the Stories and Origins of His Ink

When Rodolfo Bellato walks into the Octagon, there’s more than just a 6’3”, 205-pound frame to notice. The Brazilian light heavyweight also carries a canvas of detailed tattoos, most of them rooted in Japanese symbolism.

Bellato’s professional record stands at 12-3-1 with one no-contest, and he enters UFC 326 looking to rebound after a loss to Navajo Stirling in September 2025. But beyond his fighting style and imposing stature, fans are also interested to learn more about his collection of ink. So, let’s dive into it!

What is the meaning of Rodolfo Bellato’s chest tattoo?

Rodolfo Bellato is a relative newcomer in the UFC; hence, the fighter hasn’t had, nor has he taken, the opportunity to discuss the many tattoos he has. But from what we can see, his chest tattoos have drawn inspiration from Japanese culture. The left side of the chest region features a stylized feline face, inked with cloud-like motifs.

In Japanese culture, this represents either a tiger or a creature from their lore called Komainu, which stands for courage, strength, and protection. On the other side of Rodolfo Bellato’s chest, a blue-faced creature appears, resembling an Oni mask in Japanese culture. These represent strength, warrior mentality, fearlessness, and being guarded from evil spirits. It seems like Bellato also has a love for Japan, like many other fighters on the UFC roster.

Now, let’s move over to the other tattoos inked on the other parts of Rodolfo Bellato’s body. And if you’ve noticed, he’s got both of his arms fully inked up, so let us take a deeper look at those tattoos, and another one that he has on the back of his leg.

Are there any other tattoos on Rodolfo Bellato’s body?

Rodolfo Bellato has his arms fully covered with tattoos that appear to be inspired by various themes in Japanese culture. There are koi fish, tigers, waves, and floral patterns on them. The right arm, for instance, features a prominent tiger. This animal often refers to power, resilience, and, of course, determination. This symbol is revered in tattoo symbolism.

Moving over to Rodolfo Bellato’s other hand, we’ll find a koi fish, which is a symbol for good luck, perseverance, and transformation in Japanese culture. And to cap it off, the Brazilian fighter also surrounded his sleeve with cherry blossoms, waves, and scales, which is a classic reference to Japanese culture once again. However, when we take a look, we’ll find Bellato with one tattoo on the back of his left leg.

Rodolfo Bellato’s leg tattoo hasn’t been visible because he’s never posted about it. However, upon closer examination, it appears that the tattoo is a Latin cross, which, of course, symbolizes his Christian faith and values. As he prepares to face Luke Fernandez at UFC 326, those symbols tell a story that goes beyond wins and losses.