Ronda Rousey Breaks Silence on MMA Comeback With Sly Dig at Dana White and UFC

Ronda Rousey is officially returning to mixed martial arts, but not in the UFC Octagon. ‘Rowdy’ will make her return in a rival promotion co-owned by Jake Paul, which claims to be a fighter-first promotion. While Rousey announced her return via a social media post, she took a shot at Dana White’s business model.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The UFC Hall of Famer brought attention to the women’s MMA division with her 12-2 record. Because of a history of concussions, Ronda Rousey retired to pursue a career in pro wrestling. Now, however, she is ready to step back into the spotlight. Jake Paul-owned promotion, MVP, will host ‘Rowdy’s comeback fight, where she will face MMA legend Gina Carano on May 16.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dana White and UFC feel the heat as Ronda Rousey teases her return

“Been waiting so long to announce this: Me and @ginacarano are gonna throw down in the biggest super fight in women’s combat sport history! And we’re partnering with the fighter-first promotion @MostVpromotions as well as the baddest streamer on the planet @netflix! This is for all MMA fans past, present and future. More to come… much more ;),” wrote Ronda Rousey on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rousey’s mention of a “fighter-first promotion” may not sit well with Dana White. While she has kept a good relationship with him since retiring, he still ranks her among his Mount Rushmore alongside Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and GSP. Moreover, during her UFC career, White consistently backed ‘Rowdy’, and even when allegations surfaced that he granted her rare exemptions from mandatory media obligations, he continued to support her.

On the other hand, Jake Paul has tried to create an alternative platform for fighters through his Most Valuable Promotions. He has been vocal about the UFC pay structure, often underpaying fighters. With Rousey’s return, Paul sends a strong message to White while trying to get attention for women athletes.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Rousey’s fight against Carano continues the trend of retired UFC fighters earning money through alternate opportunities. Meanwhile, UFC veterans from Nate Diaz to Anderson Silva have found success outside the cage, whether through career opportunities or financial ventures, which has fueled ongoing antitrust lawsuits against the promotion.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite Rousey’s latest sly dig at the UFC, it does not necessarily signal ill will. She might simply aim to build hype for the fight. In fact, Ronda Rousey recently praised Dana White for the UFC’s overall success.

Dana White receives ultimate recognition from Rousey

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Rousey might not impress easily, yet she openly admires her former boss, Dana White. Since taking control of the promotion three decades ago, UFC CEO Dana White transformed a debt-ridden MMA organization into the billion-dollar powerhouse it is today. And few other promotions have matched its success, while fighters like Rousey, Jon Jones, and Conor McGregor have helped build the organization.

Last November, during a candid outing with Bert Kreischer, Ronda Rousey expressed her love for the UFC CEO. “I love him so much,” Rousey declared. “I think without Dana, its soul is gone,” Rousey said of the UFC. “When Dana’s done, I think the dominant MMA organization, that title will be up for grabs. Because I think Dana is it. Without him, it’s just three letters.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At the same time, with no animosity between Dana White and Ronda Rousey, how do you view her comeback fight? Also, do you think she should have stayed retired? Share your thoughts below.