Ronda Rousey Called “Narcissist” for Khamzat Chimaev Remarks and ‘Unredeeming’ Return

Ronda Rousey returned to the spotlight with a 17-second statement win over Gina Carano at Netflix’s first MMA event. However, not everyone has been impressed by her comeback. Former UFC veteran Matt Brown dismissed ‘Rowdy’s latest win and even questioned the former bantamweight champion’s remarks about Khamzat Chimaev, labeling her an outright “narcissist.”

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“To me, it’s not interesting, and it’s not fun,” Brown said on The Figther vs The Writer podcast. “Some of the comments talking about Khamzat [Chimaev], it’s not interesting to me. She had it written down in her pocket. It’s not exciting. It does not feel authentic. I really think she’s a narcissist, and she needs some damn therapy.”

For those unaware, the former middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev called out Ronda Rousey after she criticized the UFC for underpaying its fighters. According to Chimaev, ‘Rowdy’ betrayed Dana White and the company by taking shots at the same promotion that helped turn her into a global superstar.

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Following the Chechen star’s remarks, Rousey clarified that she had no issue with Dana White or the Fertitta brothers, the UFC’s previous owners. However, she admitted holding severe resentment toward TKO, and its top execs who, according to her, are now running the show. After that, the former bantamweight champion fired back at Chimaev, calling him “cleft-lip Lincoln,” referencing the Chechen fighter’s scarred lip, while also criticizing his wrestling-heavy fighting style.

Matt Brown clearly did not appreciate the way Rousey went after everyone while promoting her fight against Gina Carano. Interestingly, Brown had previously agreed with parts of the 39-year-old’s criticism of the UFC, but he still felt Rousey’s comments lacked sincerity. Now, the former UFC veteran aimed at the Riverside native for fighting Carano, who had been away from MMA for 17 years.

“If she said she’s coming back for money, I get it,” Brown added. “You’re prize-fighting. Come back, get a bag. There’s no redeeming quality about winning this fight. You fought someone that hasn’t fought in 17 years. What are you proud of? There’s nothing to be proud of there.”

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Amid the growing criticism around Ronda Rousey’s short comeback fight, a UFC Hall of Famer also called her finishing sequence bad.

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Chael Sonnen found Ronda Rousey’s arm-bar finish “terrible”

For many, Ronda Rousey securing another win with her signature armbar brought a wave of nostalgia. However, for Chael Sonnen, it looked more like a sloppy attempt than a vintage finish. ‘The Bad Guy’ didn’t place all the blame on Rousey either, as he also criticized Gina Carano for offering almost no resistance during the takedown and submission sequence.

“That armbar was terrible,” Sonnen said in an Instagram clip. “And it wasn’t a matter that Gina couldn’t defend it. Or Gina went for the hitchhiker escape, which doesn’t always work, particularly when you’re dry. Or Gina tried to push the leg off. Or Gina tried to swim in with the other hand. Like, it wasn’t a matter that those things didn’t work.

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“They weren’t ever attempted. I mean, this was the fast tap club. And then got up with a smile. And I didn’t feel as duped, by the way. She never once ever said, ‘I care about fighting Ronda; Ronda’s the one that got away, returning to MMA and going out in a certain way.’ Like she never actually did that.”

To be fair, there is some substance to Sonnen’s criticism. When Rousey shot for the takedown, Carano never truly attempted to stop it. Instead, the 44-year-old tried to lock in a guillotine choke, which quickly turned into a costly mistake. The former UFC champion and Olympic judo medalist immediately isolated Carano’s arm and forced a quick tap, wrapping up the fight in just 17 seconds.

That said, Ronda Rousey’s MMA comeback ended almost as quickly as it began, leaving many fans wondering what more she could show in a second MVP appearance if that ever happens. However, with Rousey seemingly retiring once again, the door to another fight appears closed. Still, she could become a key promotional figure for Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions.

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It will be interesting to see whether she continues taking shots at the UFC to sell future events or simply lets the fights speak for themselves.