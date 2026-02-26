Ronda Rousey Clears Air on CTE Troubles Ahead of MMA Return Against Gina Carano

After almost a decade away from MMA, Ronda Rousey is all set to make her anticipated return. On May 16th, ‘Rowdy’ is going to face Gina Carano under the MVP banner on Netflix. So, the stage is set. But as the first female UFC fighter ever is preparing to make her walk, there’s a concern that has been a major concern that hangs over her return. Can Rousey absorb a shot?

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As you may have guessed by now, we’re talking about the former 135 lbs champ’s CTE concerns. In her professional career, the 39-year-old was hit multiple times, most cleanly by Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. However, Rousey’s problems with epilepsy and migraines run in her family. So before facing Carano in a spectacle, she decided to clear the situation once again, claiming that she isn’t dealing with CTE.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronda Rousey opens up about her CTE once again

“What he thinks is happening is that I’m not actually getting a concussion every single time that this is happening,” Rousey said on Jim Rome’s show. “He thinks it’s setting off what is called migraine aura, where you lose big chunks of your vision. It’s called cortical spreading depression, where your neurons get overly excited and depolarized and shut down in like a wave. That’s why I lose chunks of my vision when I’m getting hit.

ADVERTISEMENT

To me, I was like, ‘I’m not dying! CTE isn’t coming to get me!’ There’s actually stuff we can do about it. At first, we couldn’t find any preventative migraine medication. It’s usually stuff used after the fact. Just recently, we’ve been able to find something that I can take that’s preventative that will hopefully resolve this issue for me. It’s life-changing,” she added.

Well, ‘Rowdy’ definitely took time to address the issue with the American talk show host. But this isn’t the first time the former champ has spoken about dealing with epilepsy-related problems. Last year, Rousey reflected on this topic on the UNTAPPED podcast, where she properly laid out that, along with training-related concussions, her family history also plays a huge part. So, she essentially doubled down on her claim here.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

However, when it comes to the former UFC champ’s medical treatment for dealing with these symptoms, Dana White actually seemed to have helped her a lot. Rousey further revealed that when she floated the idea of fighting again, the UFC CEO sent her to renowned brain health expert Charles Bernick, who has been working to treat ‘Rowdy’s vision-related problems.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haymakers (@haymakers) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, as the former UFC and WWE star Ronda Rousey is getting ready to perform under the bright lights once again, the fear of epilepsy seems to be the last thing ‘Rowdy’ is thinking about. Why? Because her training is definitely going strong.

‘Rowdy’ shows glimpses of her preparation

ADVERTISEMENT

Rousey definitely endured criticism for not being motivated enough to fight once again, as she stayed away from the cage for nine years. But this time, the former Olympian is looking inspired, not just to make a comeback. Rousey wants to prove to everyone that she still has it with a new training video.

“It’s motha e—n’ montage time!!” the Californian ex-champ posted on Instagram. “One day closer to #RouseyVsCarano on @netflix May 16th!! Check the link in my bio to sign up for ticket presale @intuitdome 🎥 @hansgutknecht,” she added. Her fight against Carano is set to stream on Netflix.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Rowdy’ previously stunned everyone with her postpartum training and sparked rumors about her return. However, she showed much crisper hands than before, marking a considerable improvement for a returning champ. Fans are definitely criticizing Rousey for not looking like her old self, but her progression at 39 remains commendable.

That said, what do you think about the former UFC champ’s comeback in MMA? Can she safely continue her journey after the fight with Gina Carano despite the migraine issue? Let us know in the comments section below.