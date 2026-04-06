Ronda Rousey Continues Dana White Feud by Rubbing Salt in UFC’s Biggest Wounds

Ronda Rousey isn’t holding back anymore. Previously considered one of Dana White‘s most loyal stars, the former bantamweight champion has now fully leaned into her criticism of the UFC—and her most recent message may be her most pointed yet.

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Taking to X, ‘Rowdy’ reignited the ongoing debate around fighter pay with a sharp tweet.

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“If you’re fighting on the biggest stage you deserve a living wage!” she wrote. “So proud to be changing the industry with @TheBossMMA @SalahdineP @MostVpromotions and @netflix May 16th!”

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The post wasn’t simply a general view; it was accompanied by an article detailing how a rising MMA prospect named Kenny Cross is earning five times more on her upcoming Netflix-backed card than he would in a UFC debut.

“I’m making five times what a UFC fighter would make in his first fight,” Cross told MMA Junkie. “I’m making the whole first contract outside of if they get a bonus. It’s just like all my hard work is finally paying off, and no gatekeeping.”

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That comparison cuts straight to the heart of Ronda Rousey’s frustration. Since signing with Most Valuable Promotions for her return bout against Gina Carano, she has consistently stated that the UFC is no longer the best financial option for fighters.

What was once the pinnacle of opportunity, in her opinion, has turned into a system in which fighters are given little negotiating power and are expected to accept whatever is offered. It is worth noting that her stance isn’t solely about her own situation.

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‘Rowdy’ has positioned herself as part of a broader shift in the sport, working with new platforms such as Netflix and alternative promotions that promise higher income and more flexibility. By publicly celebrating higher payouts outside the UFC, she effectively challenges the promotion’s long-held dominance—and encourages fighters to consider other options.

The timing also adds weight to her comments. With major stars like Nate Diaz and Francis Ngannou already looking for possibilities outside of the UFC, and new events gaining traction, Ronda Rousey’s comments seem less like isolated criticism and more like part of a rising trend.

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Whether deliberate or not, her statements continue to put pressure on the UFC’s business model. In fact, head honcho Dana White recently revealed that he has completely removed himself from UFC fighter contract negotiations.

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Dana White prefers focusing on ‘fun stuff’ amidst backlash from Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones

That growing criticism has come at a time when Dana White has stepped back from one of the most scrutinized aspects of the business: fighter pay and contracts. While Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones continue to criticize the system, the UFC CEO has stated that he no longer wants to be personally involved in negotiations.

Reflecting on how things have changed, the head honcho stated that contract talks are no longer “fun” for him.

“I have completely removed myself from the negotiating part of fighter contracts,” Dana White told SPEED on FOX. “I got to a point where, ‘This isn’t fun anymore, man.’ I’m lucky that I’m at a point in my life and in my career where I can just deal with the fun stuff that I like to do.”

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As the organization has grown into a global powerhouse under TKO Group, Dana White’s responsibilities have changed, allowing him to focus on what he calls the “fun stuff.” This transition, however, comes at an interesting time.

With ongoing disputes over pay and fighters publicly expressing their frustrations, the UFC CEO’s absence from negotiations adds another layer to the conversation. Whether it’s Ronda Rousey fighting for fighter pay or Jon Jones saying he was “lowballed” for a major return, the divide between fighters and the promotion’s leadership is becoming harder to ignore—even as Dana White himself drifts further away from the center of it.