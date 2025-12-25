Ronda Rousey Credited With Shaping UFC Reporter’s Career Amid Growing MMA Return Buzz

As big a star as she is, Ronda Rousey has become a polarizing figure among MMA fans. Her controversial statements, including the one where she claimed Joe Rogan, a longtime UFC commentator, is not an expert in mixed martial arts, have drawn her negative attention. However, it appears that there is also another side to ‘The Baddest Woman on the Planet’.

UFC backstage reporter and interviewer Megan Olivi, one of the most prominent faces of the promotion’s broadcast team, revealed that Ronda Rousey had a big part to play in her career taking a jump.

Megan Olivi shares words of praise for Ronda Rousey

“Ronda was my girl,” Megan Olivi declared during an interview with MMA Junkie. “We worked together so much when she was in the organization. I feel a debt of gratitude to her because if she didn’t allow me the space to have all those interviews with her, I don’t know if my career would have evolved in the same manner in which it did,” the UFC backstage reporter further stated.

During Ronda Rousey‘s time at the top of the UFC mountain, she was the biggest star in the sport. From maintaining her winning streak inside the Octagon to acting in action movies outside of it, it was Rousey’s time.

And now, there is a chance that Megan Olivi gets to interview Ronda Rousey once again. There have been talks about her return to MMA, as she’s been training for a while now. Olivi believes it’d make for a wonderful sight to see her fight again, but it should be on her own terms. After all, the Hall of Famer has earned that right.

“So I hope that if Ronda wants to have a fight, that she has whatever fight she wants and does it to the best of her abilities,” Olivi added.

Ronda Rousey is one of the biggest names in MMA, period. Having her back would certainly help Dana White attract more viewers to the UFC product. However, the CEO’s response to Rousey’s return to training did not seem keen on watching her back inside the Octagon.

Dana White is unsure about Rousey’s UFC comeback

At the UFC 320 post-fight presser, Dana White got hit with questions about Ronda Rousey, and he went on to reveal that he’s still in contact with the Hall of Famer. The 56-year-old also seemed to be aware of the former women’s champion’s return to training. However, when it came to a possible return to the Octagon, he hesitated to give Rousey the green light.

“She was in Vegas recently, and she came by the offices, but I don’t know what her plans are. I think she’s just training again,” said Dana White. “No [plans of bringing her back], I mean, she’s had 3 babies, and she’s in a whole another place in her life. But I will say this, she’s just had another baby, and she’s in great shape right now. She’s freaking ripped like she used to be, so I don’t know.”

Well, a no doesn’t always mean a no if there’s money to be made. Experts have been talking about MMA going into recession, so Ronda Rousey’s return could rejuvenate the interest level in the sport. What do you think? Drop your comments below.