Ronda Rousey Dragged In to Warn Kayla Harrison as Amanda Nunes Fight Branded a “Very Bad Idea”

The fight that all the roads were leading to is finally here. Kayla Harrison entered the UFC a year ago, has now defeated Julianna Peña for the bantamweight title, and is now gearing up to go one-on-one against Amanda Nunes. The staredown after the UFC 316 co-main event alone wowed fans. A legacy conflict. Two legends. One final war. But just as everyone was about to declare it the biggest fight in women’s MMA, a voice of reason—or possibly doubt—cut through the hoopla. That voice belongs to MMA GOAT candidate Demetrious Johnson.

‘Mighty Mouse’ didn’t sugarcoat anything. As one of the sport’s most revered figures, his words carry weight, and he believes this not a dream fight but rather a mismatch disguised as one. It wasn’t only that he believed Amanda Nunes would win. No, Johnson went a step further and urged that Harrison retire before the fight even began. But why?

Well, that’s because he believes that what awaits her on the other side of the cage is not a fair fight, but rather a beating in the making. “I think that’s a very bad, very, very bad idea,” Demetrious Johnson stated on his YouTube channel. “Yes, Kayla is a world champion, but there’s no f—— comparison between Amanda Nunes’ roster and Kayla’s. Not one.”

He wasn’t just throwing names around for effect. From Ronda Rousey and Miesha Tate, to Valentina Shevchenko and Germaine De Randamie, Nunes ruled over the top names in women’s MMA. That résumé, according to Johnson, eclipses anything Harrison has faced so far. And here’s the kicker: he doesn’t think Amanda needs this.

“Amanda Nunes doesn’t need to come out of retirement,” he said. “The only thing that’s enticing her to come back is probably how easy the fight might be.” This is a harsh line. Not only does it discount Kayla Harrison’s chances, but it also implies that ‘The Lioness’ may view the contest as a victory lap rather than a challenge.

Demetrious Johnson also signaled that their time training together will make things even better for Amanda. She’s huge, strong, and tough to take down. As a result, all of Harrison’s judo magic might not matter. But not all the veterans think the same. Jorge Masvidal, for example, has made it known that he is on Team Harrison for this one.

Jorge Masvidal picks UFC 316 winner Kayla Harrison over Amanda Nunes

Demetrious Johnson may be waving the caution flag, but Jorge Masvidal is firmly on the gas pedal. Following an overwhelming opinion from one of MMA’s most calculated minds, it’s refreshing—and perhaps surprising—to see another veteran lean in the opposite direction. With Jorge Masvidal picking Harrison, the tide of opinion isn’t as one-sided as it first seemed.

If Johnson is concerned that Nunes will steamroll over Kayla, ‘Gamebred’ appears to believe that fire meets fire here, and Harrison has just as much heat. Masvidal, who was close to both women during their time at American Top Team, has witnessed what most fans haven’t: Kayla and Amanda’s behind-the-scenes grappling sessions.

And, while he doesn’t reveal every secret, the few words he does offer build a picture of two apex predators fighting silently long before the Octagon ever came calling. “It’s a PPV,” he stated, characterizing the meetings. “They’re both felines who are not going to give an inch to no other chick.” That comment alone erases the notion that Harrison was just a pupil in the gym. Instead, she held her own.

“Listen, I’m going to give Amanda as much time to prepare, I want her to be the best her… I’m going to be the best me, and we’re going to go in there and make absolute magic in the UFC women’s division,” a very confident Harrison said at the post-event presser yesterday. So what if Nunes is coming off a long layoff? Kayla is in no hurry.

Finally, ‘Gamebred’ isn’t buying into the hype train; instead, he’s betting on what he’s witnessed firsthand. “She’s gonna beat me up now,” he laughed, knowing the dangers of betting against Nunes. With two years of inactivity and legacy pressure hanging against Nunes, he feels Kayla Harrison’s desire and work ethic will just tip the scales. But what do you think? Whom do you agree with? Let us know in the comments.